JONESBORO — A judge will decide whether there are any occasions in which a private citizen can carry a firearm into First National Bank Arena.
Conway attorney Chris Corbitt, who holds an enhanced conceal carry permit sued Arkansas State University in November, claiming the ban violated the state’s conceal carry law.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson heard arguments Monday over dueling motions. Corbitt wants the judge to declare the ban unlawful. ASU wants the lawsuit dismissed.
However, Robert H. Steinbuch, Corbitt’s law partner, conceded that state law already bans firearms for collegiate sports events, primarily over fear of sanctions from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
Additionally, firearms must be banned from First National Bank Arena because alcohol is sold on the premises, Assistant Attorney General Carl F. “Trey” Cooper III argued.
But what about concerts in which alcohol is not served?
Steinbuch argued on Corbitt’s behalf that the state’s conceal carry law doesn’t preclude weapons from concerts or other unrelated activities.
Richardson declined to make an immediate ruling and said she would put her decision in writing. She didn’t say when she would rule.
Regardless of the decision, the losing side is almost guaranteed of filing an appeal.
Corbitt and Steinbuch, have also filed legal challenges against gun prohibitions at other venues.
They include a lawsuit in October against Pulaski County officials, seeking a ruling over whether lawyers can possess firearms in court. That case is still pending.
Also pending is a challenge of a gun ban at the Saline County Courthouse in Benton.
On Thursday, a divided Arkansas Supreme Court affirmed a circuit judge’s ruling in favor of the Pulaski County sheriff over a similar issue.
In August 2021, Corbitt filed suit against Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials over being barred from entering the firing-range building at the commission’s Camp Robinson Firing Range in Conway even though he has an enhanced conceal carry permit.
In May, a circuit judge ruled in favor of game and fish, and Corbitt is also appealing that case to the state Supreme Court.
