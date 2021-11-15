JONESBORO — Attorneys for two Valley View school teachers who filed a defamation lawsuit against a Jonesboro couple say the defendants are hiding behind an unconstitutional state law as their defense.
Teachers Nancy Dobbs Best and Cindi Stimach Talbot sued Sean Allen and Emily Allen in July in Craighead County Circuit Court. They claimed the Allens accused Best and Talbot of committing criminal acts while participating in the Jan. 6 “Save America” rally at the nation’s capitol.
Best and Talbot have not been charged with any crimes.
“In a (Facebook) post on the Valley View School District’s public page Sean Allen wrote: ‘Seditious traitors to our country and violent protesters are not suited for educating children. The actions these two teachers took are criminal. Fire these teachers for insurrection of our country,’” the complaint said.
But the Allens’ attorneys claim in a motion to dismiss filed in October the lawsuit should be dismissed, pursuant to the Arkansas Citizens Participation in Government Act and the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The Arkansas Citizens Participation in Government Act, also known as “anti-SLAPP,” provides some immunity for people who speak out on government affairs and protects them from retaliation.
In addition to complaining to Valley View school officials, the Allens also filed ethics complaints with the Arkansas Department of Education.
“The allegedly defamatory statements were true, substantially true, or opinions,” the Allens’ attorneys said in the motion.
The Allens are represented by Alec Gaines of the Little Rock firm of Steel, Wright, Gray LLC, and joined by Rodney A Smolla, dean of the law school at the University of Delaware, and author of books on constitutional law. Also representing is Henry R. Kaufman of New York City, who specializes in media law.
Best and Talbot are represented by attorneys Robert Steinbuch of Little Rock and Chris P. Corbitt of Conway.
“Defendants have mounted a ‘defense’ employing inapposite cases as foreign to Arkansas law as are Defendants’ mostly North-East Coast attorneys,” Steinbach and Corbitt said in a response filed Sunday in Craighead County Circuit Court. “Thereafter, Defendants seemingly seek to introduce ‘information’ (a charitable characterization, incidentally) not in the Complaint notwithstanding that the only facts relevant to a motion to dismiss are those in the Complaint.”
They said Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce ruled the law was unconstitutional in February because it violated the constitutional separation of powers between the judicial and legislative branches.
Courts in other states with similar anti-SLAPP laws have also deemed the legislation as unconstitutional, Steinbach and Corbitt said.
“Here, the Defendants have abused that right by publishing false and libelous statements about the Plaintiffs and the Defendants should be held responsible for the abuse of such right,” Steinbach and Corbitt wrote.
No trial date has been set in the case.
