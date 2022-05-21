JONESBORO — State and local partnerships are nothing new for Jonesboro, Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said Friday. In fact, she said, Jonesboro invented the concept in the 1990s.
It was also a partnership that led Tudor and other officials to Jonesboro as they held a formal ribbon-cutting for two railroad overpasses, a project that Tudor said ArDOT and Jonesboro had been working on since 2013.
The Arkansas 18 (Highland Drive) overpass over the BNSF tracks is expected to save lives, motorists’ time and reduce air pollution, now that an average of 30 trains are no longer in the way.
“This is a great example of a great partnership, not only between ArDOT and the City of Jonesboro, but also with our congressional delegation … this was a three-party partnership. We all came together to make this happen.”
The project got a major boost in 2014 when the city was awarded a $1.2 million planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) Discretionary Grant program, from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The city’s application thoroughly documented the need through statistics and pictures.
It estimated the blockages on Highland Drive cost motorists $5.5 million in travel time per year.
Those waiting cars also spew more than 7 million pounds of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
The crossing was blocked on average two hours per day by an average of 30 trains. An average of 14,000 vehicles crossed the tracks each day. The application pointed out that emergency vehicles were often among the traffic left stranded.
The proposal also showed that 3,904 people worked in the Jonesboro Industrial Park and Craighead Technology Park on the east side of the tracks. And it emphasized improved safety and transportation reliability for an estimated 1,400 Nettleton School students.
Tudor credited her predecessor, Scott Bennett, and former Mayor Harold Perrin for getting the project jumpstarted. She said she and current Mayor Harold Copenhaver “were able to bring it across the finish line.”
Alec Farmer of Jonesboro, vice chairman of the Arkansas State Highway Commission, also pointed out that the railroad traffic also taxed motorists on Nettleton Avenue, which carries about 7,500 vehicles through the area each day.
“I want to thank the residents of Jonesboro for being patient for these last two years while we made these improvements,” Farmer said. “It’s been an inconvenience, but I think the improvements are well worth it. It will be a benefit for a lifetime to come.”
U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, praised local leadership.
“The continuity between the administrations to facilitate the completion of this project, I can’t say enough good about it and how this has come about,” Crawford said. “We were talking earlier about the tangible benefits of your taxpayer dollars. And if you look over here, this is it. This is your taxpayer dollars at work.”
Capital Paving and Construction, based in Columbia, Mo., built the $25.2 million project.
During her remarks, Tudor recounted the evolution of the partnership between Jonesboro leaders and state highway officials.
It dates back to when the city undertook an aggressive effort to pave all the streets that were annexed into the city in 1989 during the administration of Mayor Hubert Brodell. Voters approved a temporary sales tax to finance the road-building program.
“And they knew that the department had a long list of needs and not enough money to meet all those needs,” Tudor said of city officials. “So they came to the table and said, “we want to expedite these improvements, so we’re willing to put some funding toward these projects.’ And it did expedite it and that began a great relationship. And it also began what we call our Partnership Program. Jonesboro was at the cutting edge before we even thought about that.”
She said state and local partnerships have spread across the state in order to help ArDOT complete projects sooner.
The partnership isn’t over. Construction of a railroad overpass on Airport Road (Arkansas 351) is expected to begin later this year, Brad Smithee, ArDOT’s district engineer, said following the ceremony.
ArDOT officials traveled to Paragould later Friday to celebrate completion of the U.S. 412 widening. That project widened 14 miles of the major east-west corridor from Arkansas 141 to 67. Atlas Asphalt and Delta Asphalt of Arkansas teamed up for the $58.5 million job.
