A new unified logo has been developed by Jonesboro Unlimited, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, City of Jonesboro, Downtown Jonesboro Alliance and Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission with assistance from Arnett Muldrow & Associates consulting firm of Greenville, S.C.

JONESBORO — Local industries created 576 new jobs and invested $159 million in 2022 in the targeted industries of health care, advanced manufacturing, logistics, agriculture and professional services.

Mark Young, president and CEO of Jonesboro Unlimited, disclosed the numbers during the organization’s annual meeting Monday at the Cooper Alumni Center on the Arkansas State University campus.