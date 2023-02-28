JONESBORO — Local industries created 576 new jobs and invested $159 million in 2022 in the targeted industries of health care, advanced manufacturing, logistics, agriculture and professional services.
Mark Young, president and CEO of Jonesboro Unlimited, disclosed the numbers during the organization’s annual meeting Monday at the Cooper Alumni Center on the Arkansas State University campus.
“For those of you that are keeping score in terms of investment, that puts us just under a billion dollars in the past six years – quite an investment,” Young said.
Jonesboro Unlimited (JU) is a private partnership organization, created in 1986, dedicated to the advancement of job creation in the region.
“Pandemics, supply chain challenges and rising inflation have not halted our growth,” Young said.
More than 800,000 square feet of production space has been completed or is nearing completion, he said.
“Each time an expansion occurs, it’s almost as if they are picking Jonesboro for the very first time,” Young continued. “Much of our companies have other choices that they could make, but they choose to invest here .. that is very much appreciated and celebrated.”
A key to continued growth is the ability to grow and recruit a talented workforce, Young said.
Steven Lamm, executive vice president of JU, said a new 612-acre tract of industrial property, Craighead Technology Park South, was recently chosen by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to help develop a master plan for development and promotion.
“It will allow Jonesboro to leverage this asset to its best and highest purpose for years to come,” Lamm said.
Though the property is just a bean field right now, Lamm said it represents Jonesboro’s “industrial potential for years to come.”
Also last year, JU, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, City of Jonesboro, Downtown Jonesboro Alliance and Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission worked with the Arnett Muldrow & Associates consulting firm of Greenville, S.C., to develop a unified logo.
Craig Rickert, JU communications director, said the goal was to show that all these organizations work together.
“And you can see from the fonts, the colors and the logos there is now that connective tissue, that stuff that shows, hey this town is on the same page, they are working together,” Rickert explained. “All these organizations are individual, but still, that connective tissue is thee.”
Dr. Todd Shields, chancellor of Arkansas State University, welcomed the organization to the Jonesboro campus and shared some of the new programs the university is pursuing, including dialogues with the steel industry.
“Even some projects, things that they’re having trouble with in the industry that they think our engineers and faculty can help with,” Shields said. “We’re also talking about building some research centers that are designed specifically to address the steel of the future, so you will. How to make it lighter, how to make it stronger, how to make it cheaper, how you make it more sustainable.
“Those are the types of things that we want to be able to do with lots of different industries.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.