Approximately 100 gathered on Thursday at Arkansas State University to look at the economic outlook locally, as well as on a state, national and global level.
The Neil Griffin College of Business and the Delta Center for Economic Development hosted the 2022 Economic Outlook conference with presentations from Ryan Boyle, vice president and senior economist with the Global Risk Management division of Northern Trust, as well as Dr. Michael Pakko. state economic forecaster with the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.
Pakko shared information on how the state and region have fared economically through the pandemic, compared with the nation as a whole. He noted that it was easy to tell the economy is not completely back in sync.
“The signs are around us,” he said, “higher prices, empty shelves and help wanted signs. We still aren’t sure what the new normal will look like.”
He said while consumer spending is up, the results are skewed toward goods and away from services. He noted that Arkansas was one of only five states showing a positive rate of consumption.
“It is slight, but still an increase,” he said. “Arkansas is outperforming the nation.”
According to Pakko, one area that has thrived during the pandemic is building supplies and home and garden retailers.
“It’s up 35 to 40 percent in Arkansas,” he said. “Everyone started their home-improvement projects.”
Another area that saw major growth in Arkansas and nationwide was E-commerce.
Pakko noted that unemployment issues also didn’t hit the state as hard as they did the nation. He said the state’s ability to remain more open than some other parts of the country had a big impact.
“Arkansas peaked at 10 percent unemployment,” Pakko said. “Nationwide it was 15 percent.”
Those numbers have returned to what he referred to as what one would expect in a “normal healthy economy.”
“We are at 3.4 percent in Arkansas and 3.9 percent nationwide,” he said. “Anything under 4 percent, you are mostly looking at people between jobs.”
Northeast Arkansas is reporting even lower unemployment rates in most counties, with Craighead County currently at 1.6 percent unemployment.
While reduction in unemployment is good, Pakko, as well as members of the local panel, discussed issues businesses are now facing with labor shortages.
“We have suffered a loss of labor force nationally and statewide,” Pakko said, noting that one and a half percent of the population are not working now, who were before the pandemic began.
“Some may be temporary,” he said. “Some may have retired early.”
The labor shortage, wage inflation, attracting more people to live in the area and overcoming the obstacles caused by COVID-19 were among the topics discussed by local panelists.
All agreed that the biggest challenge moving forward is uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, but they remained optimistic about the future.
Mark Young, CEO of Jonesboro Unlimited, said he continues to be impressed by the resilience of the local business community.
“Whether it’s a new variant or another challenge, they continue to provide service,” he said. “I continue to be amazed at how flexible and adaptive they are.”
Gary Harpole, managing director with Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate, said the success being enjoyed today is directly related to decisions made in the 1980s and 90s when local leaders decided to focus on the food manufacturing industry.
“Their planning is what carried us through the ‘08-10 recession and the pandemic,” he said. “We need to be smart enough so that 30 years from now whoever is gathering like this will say they did it right.”
