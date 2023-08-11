JONESBORO — As motorists deal with congestion along Interstate 555 exits, some local transportation planners believe there needs to be a renewed push for a Culberhouse Street bridge.
During a meeting of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Commission, on Thursday, director Alan Pillow said there’s little support among engineers at the Arkansas Department of Transportation in Little Rock.
The commission is a federally-funded metropolitan planning organization, composed of representatives of the cities of Jonesboro, Brookland, Bay, Bono and Craighead County. They’re responsible for providing local input on how federal transportation funding is spent in the urbanized area of the county.
“They looked at it, I think specifically through the lens of their I-555 interchange study as they are looking through all the various potential to relieve congestion,” Pillow said. “The consensus, I think, was that an overpass in general would be extremely expensive at that location.”
As part of the city’s planning process for a trail system throughout Jonesboro, one suggestion has been to construct a pedestrian and bicycle crossing over the interstate. That would allow bicyclists to travel to Craighead Forest Park from anywhere in town.
Commission member John Broadaway said an overpass at South Culberhouse was part of the original plan when the original “bypass” was built many years ago. He said the plan was thwarted based on local political considerations.
Pillow said the Little Rock engineers believed the proposed overpass would trigger other issues.
“They did admit that it would definitely alleviate some issues, but it would most likely cause some issues elsewhere,” Pillow said. He said the project remains in the MPO’s long-term plan, generally but with no specifications for funding.
In response to a question from MPO chairman John Street, Pillow said, “They didn’t discredit it entirely.”
Pillow said the state planning engineers wanted to see how much impact next year’s planned intersection improvements to Southwest Drive and Parker Road and the planned widening of Harrisburg Road south of the interstate would have on traffic before considering other options.
Broadaway said he would like for those engineers to meet personally with local residents to explain why the Culberhouse overpass is “a bad idea.”
Strreet argued that a Culberhouse overpass would help reduce the headaches on Southwest Drive. He said Culberhouse Street is the only road within Jonesboro that runs the entire length of the city, “other than crossing that bypass.”
