JONESBORO — Staff at Jonesboro Public School’s Leadership Magnet School, formerly the Microsciety Magnet School, along with members of the EAST Initiative team unboxed a plethora of new equipment as the school prepares for their new EAST class, which will begin in a couple of weeks.
EAST facilitator Melinda Smith said on Thursday that Leadership Magnet is the second elementary, joining International Studies, in the JPS District to offer the EAST Initiative program, noting that are also EAST programs at both junior highs and the senior high.
“That was kind of the push, when we changed our name from MicroSociety to Leadership Magnet,” Smith explained. “Giving our students more opportunities to get out into the community and infuse all this cool technology.”
According to Smith, the recruitment process for grades 4-6 will begin next week and students will begin the following week
“The whole foundation of EAST is for the kids to be critical thinkers and to solve problems in the school and in our community,” she stated. “And to bring on community partners to help them solve problems.”
The projects may last one to three years, depending on the project and the problem that they’re trying to solve, Smith said, noting that some projects may have to be passed on as the students move on to junior high.
Two students, sixth-grader Bailey Buford and fifth-grader Ryder Terry, have been chosen as the school’s EAST champions to help lead the class during the first year.
“They will actually get special training to kind of be the overseers,” she explained. “It’s all about students taking ownership of the program itself.”
EAST Initiative Program Coordinator Jason Blake said that because they are serving as the school’s first EAST champions, they will receive some additional training so they will be ready to take on leadership roles within the class.
“The idea is when deadlines are happening with the EAST conference and projects and stuff like that, not only is she [Smith] getting that correspondence from us, but also those two champions who will be getting that correspondence as well,” he noted. “Those students are able to take ownership of their program.”
EAST Initiative Technical Resource Specialist Donquell “Q” Brown also noted several pieces of new equipment the students will be using, including 16 desktop computers and five laptops loaded with professional software.
“We want to try to provide kids, no matter what great level they are, with as much technology to go out into the community and do something positive,” Brown said. “Everything that we give them, whether it be hardware or software, is on a professional level. So not only are these kids learning this software, but they’re learning the same software that professionals are using out in the professional world.”
One piece of hardware that Brown highlighted was the HaloLens by Microsoft, which is an augmented reality headset valued at $3,000.
“It’s been used by NASA,” he said, noting that probably only a handful have been used in the state. “Right now it’s been used by the U.S. Army and is being used by medical schools and engineering schools.”
He said the device allows its user to overlay layouts.
“So this device allows you to see everything in front of you, pretty much overlays holograms on top of it,” he stated. “With that device, it’s literally stick your arm up and when you see [the menu] pop up, you tap on your wrist and start being able work with the pop-ups and images.”
He said a lot of people question providing high-end devices to kids.
“We realized that, given an opportunity, these kids are a lot smarter than what people realize,” Brown said. “And so we want to give them as many opportunities as possible.”
Equipment the students will have access to includes music production equipment, a 3D color printer, camera equipment for casting and streaming, a green screen kit; an XP Pen Artist Pro for digital artworks, designs and animations; a large format printer and a robotics kit.
“We try to think about everything, from the grandiose things, all the way down to the small things such as label makers, microphones and recorders,” Brown said.
“You learn more by putting your hands on things, by touching things,” he explained. “We don’t expect the facilitator to be an expert in any of this equipment in here, but her job is to be able to push these children in a direction to learn.”
He also noted that EAST Initiative not only provides all of the tech, but also provides training for teachers and students across the state.
Leadership Magnet School Principal Amanda Sanders also said that the new EAST Initiative program lines up well with the new name for the school.
“We’ve got three pillars that our school is revolving around, leading, excelling, and connecting,” Sanders said, noting that the EAST Initiative encompasses all three of those pillars.
“The biggest piece of that is them connecting with the community,” she said. So, it brings in that connecting part so that we’re able to provide solutions to problems within the community.”
Brown also noted how this class will help the students in the future.
“We’ve been around for 20 plus years, since 1996,” Brown said of the EAST Initiative. “We’re putting these kids in a position that once they are part of East and they stay part of East and they graduate, they’re going to have a resume already before they even get to college... Everything that they create can be used as part of their portfolio.”
The schools first two EAST champions said they are excited to get started.
Buford, who is into music and art, said she can’t wait to learn about the music software, as well as the cameras and 3D printer.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I think all this will help to make things run a lot better and we will be able to do a lot more.”
Terry, who is also into music, said she loves the new classroom and all the new equipment.
“I want to learn about the music technology,” she said. “I like to fiddle with the guitar at home. So, we’re going to have a lot of fun in here.”
For more information on the EAST Initiative, visit their website at https://www.eastinitiative. org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.