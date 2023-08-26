230825-JS-leadership-east-photo-nz

EAST Initiative Program Coordinator Jason Blake shows fifth-grader Ryder Terry (left) and sixth-grader Bailey Buford how to use the new XP Pen Artist Pro Drawing Tablet on Thursday morning in the new EAST room at the Leadership Magnet School in Jonesboro. The two will serve as this year’s champions for the new program. Blake, who grew up as an EAST student, worked as an EAST facilitator and now is an EAST staff member, assured the girls that they were going to enjoy their new EAST program.

JONESBORO — Staff at Jonesboro Public School’s Leadership Magnet School, formerly the Microsciety Magnet School, along with members of the EAST Initiative team unboxed a plethora of new equipment as the school prepares for their new EAST class, which will begin in a couple of weeks.

EAST facilitator Melinda Smith said on Thursday that Leadership Magnet is the second elementary, joining International Studies, in the JPS District to offer the EAST Initiative program, noting that are also EAST programs at both junior highs and the senior high.