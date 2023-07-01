LITTLE ROCK — For a second time, a Pulaski County Circuit Court ruled Friday that the LEARNS Act., the state’s education reform law, can’t be implemented until it becomes effective on Aug. 1.

Judge Herbert Wright said a section of the law Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law on March 8 declaring an emergency was not properly passed pursuant to the provisions of the Arkansas Constitution.

