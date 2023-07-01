LITTLE ROCK — For a second time, a Pulaski County Circuit Court ruled Friday that the LEARNS Act., the state’s education reform law, can’t be implemented until it becomes effective on Aug. 1.
Judge Herbert Wright said a section of the law Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law on March 8 declaring an emergency was not properly passed pursuant to the provisions of the Arkansas Constitution.
Wright noted his ruling only addresses the emergency clause and not whether the LEARNS Act will eventually become law.
Wright had issued a temporary injunction in May against implementing the act, but the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled by a 5-2 vote that the law’s opponents failed to prove the “irreparable harm” that would be caused if the law remained in effect. The plan creates a new school voucher program, raises minimum teacher salaries and places restrictions on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity before 5th grade.
The lawsuit was filed by opponents of a contract approved under the law for a charter school group to run the Marvell-Elaine School District in Phillips County. A statewide group, Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Schools, a ballot question committee mounting a voters’ referendum that would repeal the law also joined in the lawsuit.
“In order for enacted legislation to become immediately effective, the Arkansas Constitution of 1874, in Article 5, § 1 requires that ‘such necessity shall be stated in one section, and if upon a yea and nay vote two-thirds of all the members elected to each house … shall vote upon separate roll call in favor of the measure going into immediate operation, such emergency measure shall become effective without delay,” Wright wrote. Without a specified effective date in the legislation the default effective date in this case would be Aug. 1, the judge determined.
State officials have argued that the legislature has traditionally approved laws with emergency clauses with one roll call vote, but recorded the votes on two separate ledgers.
Wright said that’s not how the Constitution specifies.
“The Court finds that the Emergency Clause of the LEARNS Act was not enacted pursuant to the requirements of that Constitution,” the judge said. “Since that provision of the law is not effective, all provisions of the Act purported to be immediately effective due to the invalid clause are now effective as of the default date the Act would be effective – August 1, 2023.”
