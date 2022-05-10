JONESBORO — The Poinsett County Quorum Court on Monday discussed options on buying a new building to house the library in Lepanto, Tina Price, administrative assistant to County Judge Randy Mills, said Tuesday.
Winds from a storm in March blew the roof off of the Lepanto Museum. The roof ended up on the Goldsby Public Library. Both the museum and library are closed until further notice, Lepanto Mayor Earnie Hill said at the time.
Angie Lacy of the Harrisburg library said Tuesday that previous leaks from the roof caused a buildup of mold in the building.
She said the Poinsett County Library Board of Trustees is currently trying to find another location for the library.
“We’re keeping all options open,” Lacy said.
She said they are trying to get materials out of the old building because of the mold problem.
Lacy said in a week or two the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will begin sending its bookmobile to serve the people of Lepanto.
She said library cardholders will be able to go online to request materials they want the bookmobile to bring to Lepanto.
Vanessa Adams, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library said the Poinsett County library authorized her to find an old house that could house the library.
“If we can get it on the Historic Register we could receive grant money,” she said.
Adams said the Poinsett County Library board would have to raise the money to pay for the initial cost of the house.
She said perhaps best-selling author and Arkansas native John Grisham could aid in fundraising efforts, since the house used in the filming of his novel “A Painted House” is located in Lepanto.
Goldsby Librarian Amy Ford said in March with the help of members of the community she put plastic over all of the library materials, computers and anything else that could be damaged.
