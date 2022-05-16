JONESBORO — The Poinsett County Library board will quit paying rent at the Lepanto branch after this month, according to Vanessa Adams, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Library (CCJPL).
Winds from a storm in March blew the roof off of the Lepanto Museum. The roof ended up on the Goldsby Public Library. Both the museum and library are closed until further notice, Lepanto Mayor Earnie Hill said at the time.
Angie Lacy of the Harrisburg library said recently that previous leaks from the roof caused a buildup of mold in the building. The damage from the March storm added to the leaks.
Tri-City Area Cultural Council, an arts and humanities council based in Marked Tree, is buying the building that the library is housed in, but the building was uninsured, Poinsett County Judge Randy Mills said last week. He said the Tri-City Council had a federal loan that it was paying on since 2002. He was unsure why the organization didn’t pay insurance on the building.
“If they didn’t pay the insurance, they should get a notice of cancellation,” Mills said.
He said the woman who takes care of it said she never got a notice to pay a premium or a notice of cancellation.
Adams said the library will move its contents to a storage unit in Marked Tree until a new place is bought or rented to house the library.
Until a new place is found, the CCJPL will provide its bookmobile on Mondays from about 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m. in Lepanto, Adams said.
She said the Poinsett County library board would have to raise the funds to purchase or rent a new building. Adams said she is currently looking for an older house to use for the library that could be placed on a historical register so that grant money could be sought.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.