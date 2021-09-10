JONESBORO — A Lepanto woman who was at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital apparently needed a ride home early Friday, so she jumped into a Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital ambulance and drove it to her home, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Ashley Jordan Davis, 31, of 106 Portis St., was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. Friday at the home, according to officer Wyatt Wheaton of the Lepanto Police Department.
“We received a call that they (Jonesboro police) were tracking it,” Wheaton said. “We rolled on to it.”
He said it was one of the strangest days he’s had as a police officer.
“That was how I started my day,” he said.
Wheaton said Davis was out on bond for theft charge. He said she appeared to be under the influence of a substance when she was arrested.
Susan Shepard, an emergency medical technician with Le Bonheur, reported the ambulance stolen to Jonesboro police.
According to the JPD report, Davis was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle valued at $25,000 or more. She was transported from Lepanto to the Craighead County Detention Center, the report said.
The ambulance, a 2017 Dodge Ram, was valued at $50,000, the report said.
An EMT for Le Bonheur picked up the ambulance in Lepanto, the report said.
