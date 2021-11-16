JONESBORO — The Rev. Kevin Gore received a letter last week demanding that he resign as rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Jonesboro.
The letter alluded to the end is near.
Gore said that “end of times” belief is held by many fundamentalist Christians and said he has been criticized for writing a column in The Jonesboro Sun recently that said Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board member Mark Nichols should resign from the board.
Gore wrote his remarks after Nichols was criticized for handing out a DVD, “In His Image,” which critics in the LGBTQ community called advocating conversion therapy for LGBTQ members.
“The letter said I should resign as a man of God,” Gore said Tuesday. “It said, ‘You must be working for the devil and the New World Order,’” in which conspiracy theorists believe there is a movement to create a one-world government.
Gore said the letter accused him of working for billionaire George Soros, a frequent target of conspiracy theorists, who has donated money to Democratic candidates over the years.
Gore called it a QAnon version of old conspiracy theories.
According to Kevin Roose of The New York Times, “QAnon was once a fringe phenomenon – the kind most people could safely ignore. But recently, it has gone mainstream. In 2020, QAnon supporters flooded social media with false information about COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter protests and the presidential election, and recruited legions of new believers to their ranks.”
Gore said Jonesboro police took the letter seriously, and he thinks it’s because St. Mark’s has a school on the property besides the church.
“JPD picked it up,” Gore said of the letter. “I don’t know if they’ll get anywhere with it.”
He said he sent a copy of the letter to U.S. Postal Service inspectors in Little Rock as a precaution.
“I think this is part and parcel a nationwide thing. People don’t want critical race theory taught in schools,” he said, even though he called critical race theory ust American history.
Gore said local politicians need to understand there are a lot of others out there than just the vocal ones – on both sides of issues.
