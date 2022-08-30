JONESBORO — Issues that have been facing the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library follow a nationwide trend.
Since a gay pride exhibit was displayed at the library in June 2021, the library’s board of trustees meeting have become contentious. Public comments – both in favor of LGBTQ themes and against them – have dominated library board meetings since last year.
The backlash cost the library its director and assistant director over the past year.
The assistant library director gave her resignation letter to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board at its meeting in December, citing “continued harassment and perceived threats to my physical, mental and professional well-being.”
Tonya Ryals’ resignation followed that of Library Director David Eckert’s in November.
Library officials and staff had come under sharp criticism from a current and former board member about the display, as well as books that were in the general circulation section of the children’s library.
Asked if the controversies surrounding the library affected her decision to go elsewhere, Ryals simply said, “Yes.”
According to the Idaho Statesman newspaper, after a petition started last month to recall four Boundary County (Idaho) Library board members over a routine policy update, library director Kimber Glidden announced her resignation effective Sept. 10.
“Nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism, militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics, and threatening behavior currently being employed in the community,” Glidden wrote in her announcement posted by the library.
A push by a few parents to ban books with LGBTQ themes started early this year and “has snowballed from there,” library board member Lee Colson said.
In addition, an eastern Iowa town’s library was set to close for at least a month, television station KCRG reported in June. Vinton had recently lost its third library director in the last two years.
The latest interim head of the Vinton library resigned earlier in June. The town’s library board voted to close the library until new staff could be hired.
The previous directors left after complaints from members of the community about the library’s display of LGBTQ books. There were also complaints about books on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2021.
Of the 1,597 books that were targeted, here are the most challenged, along with the reasons cited for censoring the books:
“Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison
Reasons: Banned and challenged for LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.
“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson
Reasons: Banned and challenged for LGBTQIA+ content, profanity, and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.
“Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez
Reasons: Banned, challenged, and restricted for depictions of abuse and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.
“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
Reasons: Banned and challenged for profanity, violence, and because it was thought to promote an anti-police message and indoctrination of a social agenda.
“The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie
Reasons: Banned and challenged for profanity, sexual references and use of a derogatory term.
“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews
Reasons: Banned and challenged because it was considered sexually explicit and degrading to women.
“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
Reasons: Banned and challenged because it depicts child sexual abuse and was considered sexually explicit.
“This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson
Reasons: Banned, challenged, relocated, and restricted for providing sexual education and LGBTQIA+ content.
“Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin
Reasons: Banned and challenged for LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.
“Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe
Reasons: Banned, challenged, and restricted for LGBTQIA+ content, and because it was considered to have sexually explicit images.
By a 3-2 vote the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library rejected a proposal Feb. 14 to move one of these books, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” from the children and teen’s section to the adult area.
Voting for moving the book were board members Mark Nichols and Kailey Luster. Voting against were board vice chairman Mike Johnson and members Michael Watkins and Dr. Lily Zeng, Adams said. Board member Shalon Tate was absent.
Last October, board member Mark Nichols made three motions to remove “It’s Perfectly Normal,” “Gender Queer” and “l8r, g8r” from the children’s section. None of the motions received a second, thus dying.
Earlier this month, the library’s board of trustees voted to remove three books by Lauren Myracle: “l8r, g8r,” “ttyl” and “ttfn.” They cited the books as being dated materials for the reason for removal.
