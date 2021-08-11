JONESBORO — A normally routine meeting of a city council committee became a lightning rod for continuing controversy over a recent display at the Craighead County Public Library.
The council’s nominating and rules committee considered Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s proposed appointment of Shalon Tate, principal of the Jonesboro Health, Wellness and Environmental Studies Magnet School, to a five-year term on the board.
It’s the first time in recent memory that a mayor’s appointment has received opposition from residents.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Osceola, called out Jonesboro Rep. Brant Smith, R-Jonesboro, for threatening to cut funding for the library over a Gay Pride display, that exposed small children to material that many in the community found objectionable.
The library board voted 3-2 against a proposal that would give the board more direct supervision over book purchases and displays.
“First of all Craighead County does not get funding from the state,” Hodges said, adding that he contacted the Bureau of Legislative Research after hearing of Smith’s comments about cutting state funding. Hodges said he was informed the library didn’t receive funding from the state. Even if the library did get state funding, he said, “It’s not our job to make threats over what’s being displayed in our libraries.”
Local resident Sharon Stallings said she believed the library received $201,000 in state aid. City and county property taxes provide the bulk of the funding for the library.
He said politics shouldn’t govern Tate’s appointment, but rather, the merits of the individual.
“Being a legislator and a Christian and an ordained minister, I, too, believe in the Bible,” Hodges continued. “But I do believe that we represent people. We represent all people. Irregardless if they’re LGBTQ, irregardless if they’re Black, irregardless if they’re white. Irregardless if they’re believers or atheists, we represent all people. So we have to leave that out of the equation.”
Hodges said Tate is a veteran educator of 21 years.
“And I know she’s been instrumental in pushing literacy here in the Jonesboro area, because she knows how important it is, especially when Arkansas ranks pretty low when it comes to reading,” Hodges said.
Ultimately, the committee endorsed the appointment. Tate would be the only Black member of the library board if the full council approves the appointment next Tuesday.
