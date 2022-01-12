JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, located at 315 W. Oak Ave., has received its first shipment of COVID-19 rapid test kits.
The library began distributing the kits Wednesday. They are available via curbside pickup only.
To reserve a test kit, call the library at 870-206-9961.
There will be 10 pickup appointments made each hour. Kits will be distributed on Haven Street in front of the bookmobile garage. For the safety of library employees, masks are required at pick up.
Each box contains two tests. One box per person per day or up to three boxes per family per day will be available. An individual can pick up tests once per day.
Instructions on how to use and read the test results are included in the box. The Arkansas Department of Health advises everyone to report their home results. You can do this by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-803-7847.
Those who are feeling sick are advised to visit a doctor for testing rather than the library.
COVID-19 test kits will be available at all locations of the Crowley Ridge Regional Library System and will arrive at branch libraries in the coming week. They will only be available via curbside pickup at these locations, as well.
For questions, call the library at 870-935-5133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.