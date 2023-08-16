JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board of trustees voted to keep in place the new requirement to challenge a book’s placement at the library.
The new policy requires a person to be a cardholder in good standing to challenge a book.
On Monday, board member Mark Nichols wanted to change the criteria from library cardholder to a resident of Craighead County.
Nichols said taxpayers should have a say in where books are placed in the library.
“Who’s the boss? It’s the taxpayers,” Nichols told the board.
Nichols’ amendment to the Materials Reconsideration Policy failed by a 3-2 vote, with board Chairman Mike Johnson, Vice Chairman Michael Watkins and board member Janice Griffin voting against the amendment, while Nichols and board member Kailey Luster voted for it.
In another request for a change, Nichols objected to removing Amazon Book Reviews as an evaluation site to gauge whether a book should be purchased for the library.
Currently, library staff used eight to 12 professional reviews to determine whether a book should be purchased, Library Director Vanessa Adams said.
According to the library’s Collection-Development Policy:
Reviews are a major source of information about new materials. The primary sources of reviews for adult print materials are:
Ingram’s Advance catalog
Kirkus Reviews
Library Journal
The New York Times best seller lists
Booklist
The primary sources of reviews for children’s/YA materials are:
Ingram’s Advance catalog
The Horn Book
School Library Journal
Booklist
Kirkus Reviews
Ingram best seller lists
Various lists produced by reputable professional organizations, such as the American Library Association and its member divisions, including YALSA, are also used.
The primary sources of reviews for audiovisual and electronic materials are:
Library Journal
AudioFile Magazine
Bookmarks Magazine
Booklist
Midwest Tape
The primary sources of reviews for databases are:
Library Journal
The American Library Association website
According to the library’s policy, the lack of a review or an unfavorable review shall not be the sole reason for rejecting a title which is in demand. Consideration will be given to requests from library patrons and books discussed on public media. The acquisition of such materials is left to the discretion of collection development staff, who will consider factors such as publication thresholds and volume of patron requests.
Adams said the Amazon Book Reviews is the only non-professional review that the library staff can use.
It’s reviews are from members of the public and there’s no way to verify whether the reviewer has actually read a book in question, or just copied and pasted their review from another source.
Nichols called the removal of Amazon Book Reviews “censorship.” He said it would hurt the process to not have a non-professional parent review of books.
The board voted unanimously to keep the Amazon Book Reviews in the review process.
In other business, the board voted to appoint Nichols, Griffin and Watkins to a budget committee for next year’s budget. Adams said the committee will have to consider cutting the budget to reconcile it to the loss of 50 percent of the library’s revenue due to the voter’s approving the cuts in the November 2022 election.
“We’re going to have to do some serious work on the budget,” Adams said.
The board heard a brief report of a federal judge staying parts of Act 372, which was passed by the Arkansas Legislature earlier this year.
According to the American Booksellers Association website, “One provision would have subjected librarians and bookstore owners to criminal prosecution if books meant for older minors and adults were accessible to the youngest minors. The other would have mandated a challenge procedure in public libraries whereby individuals may challenge books based on ‘appropriateness’ (an undefined term not based on constitutional standards). Review boards would have been allowed or even invited to engage in viewpoint and content-based discrimination.”
Patrons requesting that materials be withdrawn from or restricted within the collection should follow the steps outlined in the Material Reconsideration Policy.
