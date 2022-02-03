JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board hired Vanessa Adams, library director at the Independence County Public Library, as the library’s new executive director Wednesday, replacing David Eckert, who submitted his resignation in November, effective Jan. 1.
The board interviewed Adams and Philip C. Shackelford, library director at South Arkansas Community College, for about an hour each in executive session. The board then discussed the two during the executive session before opening the meeting for a public vote.
Chairwoman Janice Griffin and board members Mike Johnson, the vice chairman, Mark Nichols, Dr. Lily Zeng, Kailey Luster and Michael Watkins voted to confirm Adams for the position. Member Shalon Tate abstained.
“She will be good,” Griffin said Thursday. “She has experience supervising the staffs at two libraries.”
A Jonesboro native, Adams graduated from Jonesboro High School and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from Arkansas State University. She received a master’s degree in Library Sciences from the University of Missouri at Columbia.
Adams has been the library director of the Independence County Public Library since April 2016. Before that she was a Ph.D. Student at the University of Missouri. Adams also supervised library branches at the Douglas, Ga., public library.
Her salary at CCJPL will be $87,000.
Adams plans to start in her new post on Feb. 22, the day after the Presidents Day holiday.
“I’m very excited to be returning to my hometown. I never dreamed I would get the chance,” she said, adding that she has many relatives who live in Jonesboro.
The library has been embroiled in controversy since a gay pride display was put up in the children’s library in June. A couple of members of the board criticized books on sex education for children being in the general circulation of the children’s library.
Tonya Ryals, the library’s assistant director who served as interim director following Eckert’s resignation, resigned in December. She has stayed on until Adams starts.
Both Eckert and Ryals cited the surrounding uproar following the gay pride display as the reason for their departures.
Eckert is now director of the Waterloo, Iowa, library, while Ryals accepted a position with the Vermont Department of Libraries. She has been assistant director since March 2019.
Of the controversy, Adams said she hopes to find common ground.
“I think we can resolve it with respect on all sides,” she said. “We’ll have a lot of public input.”
One of Adams’ first tasks is finding an assistant director. She said she’ll look first to fill the post internally.
