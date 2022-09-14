JONESBORO — Heeding advice from its attorney, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board of trustees left its decision intact from the August meeting to remove a book from the library’s circulation department.
The board was scheduled to revote on the measure on a material reconsideration appeal from Robin Martin to remove the book “l8r, g8r” from the library’s shelves. Board member Michael Watkins asked for a recommendation from Library Director Vanessa Adams in August.
The book is one of a trilogy by author Lauren Myracale, which also includes the titles “ttyl” and “ttfn.” They are in the young adult section of the library.
Martin had objected to the book “l8r, g8r” because she said it talks about sex between a teenage girl and her boyfriend, including discussions about oral sex and sex toys.
Martin’s original request to remove the book was rejected by a committee of library employees who determined the appropriateness of the book.
Martin then appealed to the board. At the August meeting the board voted to remove the book, not based on its content, but based on the fact that it was dated.
Adams said Tuesday that attorney Donn Mixon “recommended not revoting since they (the board) had voted on it the last time.”
After telling the board of Mixon’s recommendation, no member of the board made a motion to reconsider the August vote.
Mixon said Tuesday he was concerned that if only some of the board wanted to reconsider adding something like this to the agenda, “It could leave them in a bigger mess.”
He said he would prefer that a matter have the consensus of the entire board to make a change.
“I would suggest not putting it back on the agenda,” Mixon said.
Also during the meeting, concern was expressed about R-rated DVDs not yet being recoded.
At its April meeting, the board unanimously approved a policy on its lending out of R-rated DVDs to those under 17 years of age.
The library will not allow those under 17 to check out R-rated DVDs unless a parent waives the restriction by presenting a photo identification to the circulation desk and stating they waive this restriction for their child.
Adams said the company that does the recoding for the DVDs, Book Systems, is working to recode those DVDs. She said the process is slow because of the volume of books and other library materials the company receives.
“It’s time-consuming and complicated,” Adams said.
