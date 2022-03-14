Jonesboro Public Library Board member Mark Nichols has confirmed that he is still a resident of Craighead County and provided utility bills to show proof of his residence.
After questions were raised as to whether Nichols had moved to Randolph County, The Sun contacted several sources including Library Director Vanessa Adams, who said Nichols had told her he lives in Randolph County.
Nichols told The Sun on Monday that there was a misunderstanding from a conversation he had with Adams, during which he said he mentioned a home he is renovating.
“I can see how Ms. Adams thought I was living in the house, but that was an assumption made on her part,” he said. “I spoke freely with Ms. Adams about this because I have nothing to hide, and I have no plans or desire to continue serving on the board when we move to Randolph County.”
The board was set to meet Monday at 5 p.m. in the Round Room at the library. I
tems on the agenda included a social media policy, budget items and the Pandemic Policy.
