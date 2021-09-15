JONESBORO — Craighead County Jonesboro Library Board member Amanda Escue resigned Monday night because she now resides in Randolph County.
“I had bought another property in Randolph County under an LLC, and since that is where I permanently reside, I resigned for that reason,” she said, noting she still has a residence in Craighead County.
Escue said while she was not shown a statute or a code stating she had to resign, she did seek legal consultation and was talking to an attorney about it.
“I decided not to muddy the waters with the issue,” she said.
In the meantime, while she was trying to decide the legalities of her residence, an email was sent from a library staff member to the Craighead County Quorum Court complaining that she had two residences.
“The letter was asking that I be removed at the next library board meeting,” Escue said.
Five days after that email was sent, Escue said she began to be harassed.
“I received a glitter bomb in the mail,” she said. “Basically, it is a tube. I thought it was something I ordered. When I opened it, it popped glitter all over me.”
Escue said the company that manufactures the tube had a note attached that stated, “this is how your enemy destroys your day.”
Escue said the company had a website where she could check if the person left her a message.
“My enemy did not leave me a message,” Escue said.
Escue said she called the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department to file a report.
A few days later, she said she received another package in the mail.
“My husband opened a package which was filled with poop and grass and a letter with a note attached that said ‘here, you have been pooped on,’” she said.
“At this point, we made another report,” Escue said.
Escue said the attacks are federal offenses and are being investigated.
As for why she felt like she was being attacked, she said it was a misinterpretation.
“I think a disagreement is misinterpreted as hate and bigotry,” she said.
The disagreement Escue is referring to has to do with a Gay Pride Display that was put up in the Children’s Library in June.
During the board meeting on Monday, library Director David Eckert said he wanted to start out the meeting by saying he understood there has been a lot of interest in the library in the last couple of months.
“I just wanted to give a little history of how we got to the point to where we are now,” he said. “So in June, it’s Pride month and we put up material in different parts of the library with our material about that.”
Eckert said there was little said about the display until June 22, and it escalated from there.
As she tried to have discussions with the board about policy changes, Escue said she was met with much resistance.
“I was just trying to get the board to take a look at what’s in these books and what the library is going to do about it,” she said.
“Some of those books that were on display are conversations about sexuality that parents should be having with their children,” she said.
“These are books that can be used by adults to present sexuality to their children when the time is right,” she said.
“I think it would be more responsible for the library to have those books in the adult sections so our children can freely roam the library again,” she said.
Although Escue served a short time on the board, she still has hope that there will be changes made to library policy that will make it a safer place for children.
Escue said her position on the board was appointed by the Craighead County Quorum Court.
“I think they will replace me with someone who will continue to work to improve things,” Escue said. “I will still be concerned about the issue, but I can do something about this on or off the board. Accountability for the library lies ultimately within the community.”
