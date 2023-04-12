JONESBORO — The board of trustees for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library approved a $490,410 bid Monday evening to replace the roof, provide exterior painting and possibly replace 18 windows.
The unanimous vote was 5-0 with trustees Shalon Tate and Mark Nichols not in attendance.
Architect John Mixon, who is overseeing the work, said one of the 18 windows would be replaced to see if the other 17 need replacement. If they don’t, the cost would drop by about $71,000.
Leaks in the roof have been a problem for the library over the past several years. Mixon said the work, which will be done by Jonesboro Roofing, would have a 20-year warranty.
Mixon said the arched windows, which face Cherry Avenue, have been the source of leaks. He said it’s possible that re-caulking the windows could solve the problem, but replacing one window would be a test for that.
The total cost to replace all 18 windows is $75,359.
He also said masonry and stucco repairs would including waterproofing and painting that could prevent future problems. The cost for these repairs is listed at $25,750.
Mixon said several parts of the roof have undergone reroofing and repairs over the years. The original children’s section had work done on it in 2000 and a large portion of the roof above the business area was redone in 2003.
He said the library has been plagued by leaks over the past several years and the major reroofing is warranted.
The library was constructed in 1964.
The board also unanimously approved the hiring of Library Systems & Services as its consultant for improving operations at the library.
A three-member committee, consisting of board Chairman Mike Johnson and members Nichols and Janice Griffin, recommended in March the company to provide the services. The cost for the consulting is $25,500.
Vanessa Adams, the library director, said the firm would take public surveys, interview staff, map out the demographics of Craighead County and Jonesboro and recommend programs and ways to improve efficiency at the library.
The library moved its DVD selections to the adult section. Adams said the area vacated by the move will be used as a teens section complete with room dividers and furniture.
There were no public comments at Monday night’s meeting.
