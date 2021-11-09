JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board rejected two motions Monday night sought by board member Mark Nichols.
The first was a motion, which was rejected by the Sensitive Materials subcommittee last week, would have given the board the authority to reject any sensitive materials, instead of the current criteria, which gives the library staff the authority to accept or reject books.
The board voted 4-2 to reject the motion. Voting for it were Nichols and newly appointed board member Kailey Luster. Voting no were board members Mike Johnson, Michael Watkins, Dr. Lily Zeng and Shalon Tate.
The second motion sought to revise a statement issued on Friday by library Director David Eckert, which Nichols alleged contained factual inaccuracies.
On Friday, Eckert wrote: “The book with ‘pictures showing two males having anal sex and descriptions of how to do it’ is ‘It’s Perfectly Normal’ by Robie H. Harris. The book was first published in 1994 and is in its fifth edition. There is not a picture of men engaging in anal sex. The book provides a general description of what anal sex is; it does not describe how to have anal sex. When the term appears in other places in the book, it is included within lists of other sexual behaviors that could lead to STDs or STIs and the importance of practicing safe sex.”
Nichols and Luster repeatedly brought a single line in the book describing anal sex. They also said an illustration in the book showing two males lying on top of one another was objectionable.
Johnson, who taught high school biology and sex education, said the book qualifies as a sex education material. He said it didn’t promote anal sex.
The motion to revise Eckert’s statement failed by a 4-2 vote with the same voting as the first motion.
During the public comments portion of the meeting about 15 people spoke out, mostly attacking Nichols’ attempts to move books in the library.
Ali Conn defended books in the library.
“People think books brainwash children. That is not true,” she said.
She said people are wrongly using research to prove their points.
Alexander Clark, a student at Arkansas State University, said that while growing up if she had a question about what she read, she went to her parents.
Dean McDonald said there are few places where LGBTQ+ can go to feel safe.
“I wish my friends didn’t have to live in a community that rubs their noses in their sexual identities,” McDonald said.
James Elwyn Hinds said the library is doing a good job for the most part, but he said he objects to the placement of some books. He said it would be child endangerment to allow his grandchildren to roam the library because of those books.
Mitchell Doss, pastor at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church of Jonesboro, said the library lacks a policy of overseeing pornographic or obscene materials.
Doss said the board can’t even agree on a definition of pornography.
He called the board “a shameful disgrace” for not moving books out of the Children’s Library.
Several people during the public comments called for Nichols to resign from the board.
