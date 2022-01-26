JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will interview two applicants for the director’s position on Wednesday.
Vanessa Adams, library director at the Independence County Public Library, and Philip C. Shackelford, library director at South Arkansas Community College, will be interviewed by the library board beginning at 4 p.m. Interviews are scheduled at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
A three-member subcommittee interviewed three applicants Saturday and recommended Adams and Shackelford be the two finalists for the post.
The three members are Janice Giffin, the board’s chairwoman; Mike Johnson, the board’s vice chairman; and board member Michael Watkins.
It’s unclear as to whether the board will hold a vote following Wednesday’s interviews.
The board is seeking to replace David Eckert, director of the library since March 2013, who submitted his resignation in November, effective Jan. 1.
The library has been embroiled in controversy since a gay pride display was put up in the children’s library in June. A couple of members of the board criticized books on sex education for children being in the general circulation of the children’s library.
In his resignation letter to the board, Eckert said, “Until recently, I have always enjoyed my employment at this library, and I hope that you feel during my time as director, the library has made a positive impact on the community with the building updates and outreach initiatives that we have enacted over the past several years.”
In December, Tonya Ryals, the assistant library director who is serving as interim director, submitted her resignation to take a position in Vermont. She cited the controversy as prompting her decision to leave.
Eckert took issue with a column board member Mark Nichols wrote in The Sun.
“Although Mr. Nichols is a board member of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, his opinion as published in the piece in the local media source does not represent that of the library nor the board,” Eckert wrote.
In response to Eckert’s statement, Nichols wrote, “The statement from Library Director David Eckert is inaccurate, and it’s important for our library to be fully honest as we move forward to address important concerns from parents.”
Commented