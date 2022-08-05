JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday for its first meeting since May.
The board will consider a material reconsideration appeal filed by Robin Martin about the book “l8r g8r.”
The book was approved for the library’s teen’s section by a group of librarians. Martin wants the board to remove the book.
A library reconsideration committee had rejected her request earlier.
“The committee unanimously recommended that the title be retained in its current location in young adult realistic fiction,” the committee reported in December.
Under the board’s Material Reconsideration Policy, which was amended at the May meeting, “The board will decide either to deny an appeal based on the reconsideration committee’s recommendation, or request a copy of the book for each member to read and make a decision at the next scheduled board meeting.”
At the May meeting, the board decided members would read a copy of the book before making its decision on Monday.
During the meeting, board member Mark Nichols said “l8r, g8r” includes details about oral sex and sex toys.
According to the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, “‘l8r, g8r’ is the third novel in Lauren Myracle’s young adult series that also includes ‘ttyl’ and ‘ttfn.’ All three books are written in instant messages among teenage girls, incorporating teenage slang, shorthand, and sometime profanity. All three books have been attacked by censors, in particular ‘l8r, g8r,’ which has been targeted for the inclusion of sexual content. ‘l8r, g8r’ addresses themes of friendship and examines how friendships among girls are impacted by romantic relationships.”
Also at the meeting, six members of the community will give public comments:
Kier Heyl is scheduled to talk about proper roles and conduct of library board members and staff.
Leo Martin will talk about unauthorized use of audience members’ images from a board meeting which is in a video documentary being made by American Family Video called “The Mark Nichols Story.”
Steven Summers will address the board’s current Pandemic Policy and mask requirements at the library.
David McAvoy will discuss efforts to find compromise, and “continued slander against library staff.”
Valerie Carroll will talk about the history of young adult publishing and how “l8r, g8r” fits into that history.
Chris Ingle is set to review the library’s Social Media Policy, and the increase of rhetoric and harmful associations by members of the board.
The board will also hear a treasurer’s report and a report from Library Director Vanessa Adams.
Adams said Friday the library will hold a grand reopening of the newly built children’s section at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
