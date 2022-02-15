JONESBORO — By a 3-2 vote the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library rejected a proposal Monday to move a certain book from the children and teen’s section to the adult area.
New Library Director Vanessa Adams, on her first day on the job, said Tuesday she doesn’t believe the issue is resolved.
“It will keep popping up,” she said, adding that she planned to speak to board members individually and that the issue will probably be brought up at the board’s meeting in March.
The book being considered, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, will remain where it is currently located.
Voting for moving the book were board members Mark Nichols and Kailey Luster. Voting against were board vice chairman Mike Johnson and members Michael Watkins and Dr. Lily Zeng, Adams said. Board member Shalon Tate was absent.
Nichols and Luster said the book is too sexually explicit to be in the area it is in.
“People should be responsible for what their children or grandchildren look at,” board Chairwoman Janice Griffin said Tuesday. “I’m not for censuring books.”
Adams said the board would review its pandemic policy on a month-by-month basis. The board voted to keep the current policy, which requires library visitors to wear a face mask, in place.
During a public comment period, former board member Amanda Escue spoke out against the mask mandate. When she finished speaking she refused to put her face mask back on.
“I asked her nicely to put the mask back on,” Griffin said. “She refused.”
Escue, who sued the board for a violation of the state’s Freedom of Information Act last year, was escorted out of the library by Jonesboro police officers.
“After the mask mandate vote to keep the mask enforcement in place for one more month, an individual removed her mask and refused to leave when asked by their security officer,” according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro police. “A JPD officer did walk over to the female subject and asked her to leave on behalf of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library staff. She complied and left the meeting.”
The library has been embroiled in controversy since a gay pride display was put up in the children’s library in June. A couple of members of the board criticized books on sex education for children being in the general circulation of the children’s library.
The majority of the library board had been supportive of former Director David Eckert, twice voting in November to reject measures that Eckert opposed.
Nichols and Luster wanted the board to decide on sensitive materials additions to the library, instead of the existing policy of letting the library staff do so.
The vote Monday reaffirmed the existing policy.
Eckert resigned in November, effective Jan. 1. Assistant Director Tonya Ryals resigned in December. In her resignation letter she said, “Please know that I did not make this decision lightly and that it was based entirely on continued harassment and perceived threats to my physical, mental, and professional well-being.”
Her last day is next week.
Adams said she’s hopeful a compromise can be reached.
“I feel the board is very supportive of me, and I appreciate that,” she said.
Adams said she’s getting ready to post an ad to find a replacement for Ryals, and applicants must have a master’s degree in Library Science.
The board meeting drew a crowd of 73.
