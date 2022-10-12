JONESBORO — The financial status of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library has been misrepresented, Library Director Vanessa Adams said Tuesday.
A ballot question will be on the Nov. 8 general election for voters to decide whether to cut the library’s millage.
Adams said the library is forward funded, meaning funds from its millage revenues that were collected in 2021 are funding the 2022 budget.
The $6.1 million in library accounts includes funds for the remainder of the 2022 budget, revenues collected in 2022 that will fund the 2023 budget, as well as surplus funds of approximately $2 million. She said if the millage is cut in half, the library won’t be able to provide the services it currently offers. Adams said besides services, the library would have to look at a reduction in staff and the possibility of closing some of its branches.
The library currently has branches in Brookland, Monette, Caraway and Lake City.
“I don’t know about closing branches, but I’m not ruling it out,” she said.
“If our budget is cut in half, we’ll have to cut services,” Adams said. “We shouldn’t have to operate on a shoestring budget.”
A group, Citizens Taxed Enough, filed a petition on Sept. 27 to cut the millage in half, from 2 mills in the county to 1 mill, and from the 2 mills Jonesboro residents pay to 1 mill.
Among those who collected signatures for the petition are State Sen. Dan Sullivan, tea party leader Iris Stevens and Sharon Stallings.
Adams noted that money saved by “being good stewards” is designated for special projects, allowing for things like the expansion of the children’s section this year, a $740,000 project, and the purchase of a bookmobile without having to seek extra funds.
The library has come under fire since placing a gay pride exhibit in the children’s section in June 2021. Since then David Eckert, the former library director, and Tonya Ryals, the former assistant library director, have resigned.
Adams took over in February 2022.
However, Adams said she’s heard nothing but support from the community regarding the library’s funding.
“It’s been 100 percent positive feedback,” she said.
Supporters of the library held a Read-In on Monday in downtown Jonesboro which attracted more than 400 people, Adams said.
