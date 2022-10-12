221012-JS-library-photo-1

Lauren Rose (left) and Amber Heard, both with adult services at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, serve cotton candy to a child during the Support Your Library Family Fun Night Monday evening at the library.

 Janet Thiel / The Sun

JONESBORO — The financial status of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library has been misrepresented, Library Director Vanessa Adams said Tuesday.

A ballot question will be on the Nov. 8 general election for voters to decide whether to cut the library’s millage.