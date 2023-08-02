JONESBORO — A federal judge’s decision on Saturday to halt the implementation of a state law concerning public libraries was met with approval by Vanessa Adams, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued a preliminary injunction against the law, which also would have created a new process to challenge library materials and request that they be relocated to areas not accessible by kids. The measure, signed by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders earlier this year, was set to take effect Tuesday.

