JONESBORO — A federal judge’s decision on Saturday to halt the implementation of a state law concerning public libraries was met with approval by Vanessa Adams, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.
U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued a preliminary injunction against the law, which also would have created a new process to challenge library materials and request that they be relocated to areas not accessible by kids. The measure, signed by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders earlier this year, was set to take effect Tuesday.
A coalition that included the Central Arkansas Library System in Little Rock had challenged the law, saying fear of prosecution under the measure could prompt libraries and booksellers to no longer carry titles that could be challenged.
The judge also rejected a motion by the defendants, which include prosecuting attorneys for the state, seeking to dismiss the case.
“I’m very relieved,” Adams said Tuesday. “The judge did his homework and saw how vague the law was. There were no restrictions on how books are moved.
“He (the judge) has a lot of respect for what librarians do. That federal judge was thorough and fair and saw the faultiness of the law.”
She said she was “cautiously optimistic” before the judge made his ruling.
“I just hoped common sense would prevail,” Adams said, “and it did.
“We have no idea what will happen now. All I know is that we can rest easy right now.”
“The question we had to ask was – do Arkansans still legally have access to reading materials? Luckily, the judicial system has once again defended our highly valued liberties,” Holly Dickson, the executive director of the ACLU in Arkansas, said in a statement to The Associated Press.
The lawsuit comes as lawmakers in an increasing number of conservative states are pushing for measures making it easier to ban or restrict access to books. The number of attempts to ban or restrict books across the U.S. last year was the highest in the 20 years the American Library Association has been tracking such efforts, the AP reported.
Laws restricting access to certain materials or making it easier to challenge them have been enacted in several other states, including Iowa, Indiana and Texas.
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said in an email Saturday that his office would be “reviewing the judge’s opinion and will continue to vigorously defend the law.”
State Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, the author of Act 372, released a statement about the decision.
“We’re disappointed but not particularly surprised that this federal Obama appointed judge in Washington County, chosen after extensive court-shopping by plaintiffs, found common cause with the American Library Association over the safety and well being of our children,” the statement said. “Act 372 was overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by the Governor. I’ll continue to fight to keep material that is harmful to minors away from our most vulnerable. We will be appealing this decision to the Court of Appeals and investigating other legislation to protect our children.”
Adams said the library doesn’t and never has had pornographic materials in its collection.
“If someone disagrees with a book, they don’t have to check it out,” she said.
Strategic planning continues
The library will hold focus group meetings for the public at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 8 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the library as part of the library’s strategic planning process.
There will also be a session for representatives and partner organization at noon and a session for Friends of the Library/volunteers at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.
On Aug. 9, a session for business leaders and governmental officials will be held at 8 a.m.
Staff workshops will be held at 9 and 10 a.m. that day.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
jschratz@jonesborosun.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.