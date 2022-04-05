JONESBORO — Vanessa Adams, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, has been working to build a consensus about books and policies there.
Adams, who took over the reins at the library in February, has been meeting with members of the community to find a compromise over issues about placement of some books dealing with LBGTQ+ themes and restricting patrons under the age of 17 from checking out R-rated DVDs at the library.
At the library’s board meeting on Monday, members will consider a policy where parents can waive the restrictions and allow their children to check out R-rated DVDs. To do so, the parent would have to show a photo ID at the circulation desk and state that they waive the restriction.
One group that Adams met with comprised eight people representing conservative churches, members of the LBGTQ+ community as well a one parent of a library patron and one concerned citizen.
“The group responded really well,” she said Tuesday. “It was a little tense at first, but we made some progress when I agreed to move some books (in the children’s library) to the parent/teacher area.”
Adams said she has also met several times with groups of two people, going out for coffee or lunch.
“I like to meet face-to-face with people,” she said. “They seem to be open to some compromise. No one gets 100 percent of what they want.”
Adams and her staff having been in the planning mode lately, discussing what displays will be shown in the library and where they will be placed.
While she said the library will have a gay pride display in June, it will not be in the children’s section.
Adams said there have been discussions about adding a world religions section in the children’s library.
In other library news, Sara Stuart has been named assistant director at the library, Adams said. Stuart is a longtime employee at the library and previously service as director of adult services.
Adams said Stuart is currently working on a master’s degree in library sciences from the University of Tennessee.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the Brookland branch, 401 Holman St., on April 25 and a grand opening ceremony is set for April 30. The library branch is currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.
Adams said she is meeting with Poinsett County library officials on Friday about the damage to the roof of the Lepanto branch sustained last week during a windstorm.
The branch is closed until further notice.
