JONESBORO — David Eckert, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, took issue Friday with library board member Mark Nichols’ allegations in a guest column in Thursday’s edition of The Sun.
In “A Statement From Library” posted on the library’s Facebook page, Eckert refuted Nichols’ characterization of certain books at the library:
“1. The illustrations in ‘The GayBCs’ by M.L. Webb are in no way sexual in nature.”
Nichols wrote: The Gay BC’s tells 5- and 6-year-olds, “P is For Pansexual – You connect with a vibe. No matter the gender, it’s about what’s inside.” Should 6-year-olds be illustrated in pictures about sexual attraction?
“2. Mr. Nichols mentions ‘other books (that) tell children their sex/gender can change day to day.’ We are unclear of what books he is referencing.”
“3. The book with ‘pictures showing two males having anal sex and descriptions of how to do it.’ is ‘It’s Perfectly Normal’ by Robie H. Harris. The book was first published in 1994 and is in its fifth edition. There is not a picture of men engaging in anal sex. The book provides a general description of what anal sex is; it does not describe how to have anal sex. When the term appears in other places in the book, it is included within lists of other sexual behaviors that could lead to STDs of STIs and the importance of practicing safe sex.”
Nichols wrote: Books that were for 10-year-old children [now moved to a different shelf in the children’s section] had pictures showing two males having anal sex and descriptions of how to do it. Another book from the comic section has a graphic picture of oral sex.
“4. The last book in the ‘comic section’ Mr. Nichols references is ‘GenderQueer’ by Maia Kobabe which is in the adult graphic novel section, and has never been in any of the children’s areas.”
Eckert goes on to say, “The library has addressed all of this material in board meeting since August 2021. We are saddened that the misinformation keeps coming up over and over again and again.
“Although Mr. Nichols is a board member of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, his opinion as published in the piece in the local media source does not represent that of the library nor the board.”
Nichols’ column was in response to the Rev. Keith Gore’s column in Saturday’s edition of The Sun titled, “Nichols should resign from library board.”
Gore cited Nichols’ handing out DVDs of “In His Image,” following the October meeting of the library board, as the reason for Nichols’ resignation.
On Friday, Nichols responded to Eckert’s statement in an email to The Sun.
“The statement from Library Director David Eckert is inaccurate, and it’s important for our library to be fully honest as we move forward to address important concerns from parents,” Nichols wrote. “We do have a book depicting two men in the anal sexual position on Page 9 of ‘It’s Perfectly Normal,’ with the accompanying words ‘another type of sexual intercourse happens when the sexual parts of two people who have male bodies touch. This kind of touching can make the whole body feel good – feel sexy.’
“We also have a book for 4- to 8-year-old children saying, ‘You might feel like your gender changes from day to day or from year to year.’ Throughout the book, it presents gender as something that people just guess at when a child is born and something the child has to figure out.
“The ‘GenderQueer’ book has a graphic picture of oral sex (Page 167). Parents have reported concerns to me because this area draws children due to also having books like ‘Superman.’ We should have graphic sexual pictures behind the counter rather than where a child looking for “Superman’ can pull them out and be accidentally exposed to something like that.”
Nichols also wrote: “The GayBCs illustrations use pictures of little children to illustrate definitions of sexual orientations and have little kids announcing ‘B is for Bi. I like boys and girls and that makes me proud.’ We should let kids be kids instead of trying to figure out what their sexual orientation is.”
