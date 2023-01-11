JONESBORO — Workers at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will see an 8 percent raise in 2023 as the board of trustees approved the 2023 budget.
Library Director Vanessa Adams told board members during Monday night’s meeting that the rate of inflation justifies the raises.
With the 8 percent raises, Adams estimated that the 2023 expenses will come in under budget by $311,591. The total budget for 2023 is just over $4 million.
With the decrease in revenues due to losing half of its property tax income from the 2022 election, in which two ballot measures cut the library’s city and county tax rates from 2 mills to 1 mill, the library could see a decrease in its hours in the fall, Adams said. A mill is one-tenth of a cent.
She also said some positions that will open up due to retirements will not be filled.
The board also approved an audit by HCJ CPA & Advisors of Jonesboro, which found no discrepancies. The auditors suggested that the library streamline its use of credit cards. Each vehicle the library owns has a credit card attached to it for use to purchase gasoline, Adams said. Each branch also has its own credit card, she said. Adams said she’ll work to reduce the number of credit cards the library uses.
The board also approved naming member Mike Johnson as the board’s president, replacing Janice Griffin. Michael Watkins is the new vice president and Kailey Luster remains as secretary/treasurer.
Luster, who checks the library’s bank statements each month, requested a copy of the credit card statements for each month.
In other business, former board member Amanda Escue spoke to the board. Escue resigned from the board when she moved to Randolph County, where she currently resides.
Escue said state law requires a school that offers sex education be required to emphasize abstinence. It was noted by a board member that rules for schools do not affect what a public library does. Adams said any books in the library that deal with sex education have abstinence mentioned.
Escue also gave a study from the Catholic University of America that said adult children of same-sex parents are prone to depression later in life. The study, by the Rev. D. Paul Sullins, was given to board members. It was unclear what the purpose of giving the board a copy was.
Chenoa Summers also gave a presentation about color-coded attachments to books that she said anti-LGBTQ groups are pushing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.