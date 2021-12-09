JONESBORO — A member of the Craighead County Quorum Court sued the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library on Wednesday, alleging that the library failed to provide public documents under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook filed the lawsuit through his attorney, Joey McCutchen of Fort Smith.
McCutchen also represented former library board member Amanda Escue, who sued the library on Oct. 27, saying the library failed to publicize a subcommittee meeting that she attended.
The library and its board settled the lawsuit in November, with the library agreeing to pay for Escue’s legal fees and the board and staff taking a two-hour training session on adhering to the regulations of the state’s FOIA.
There were several FOIA requests that weren’t met in a timely manner under state law, Cook said Thursday. He said he’s confident that his lawsuit would be successful.
“I’m sure I’m going to win,” Cook said. “I wouldn’t have gotten him (McCutchen) involved if I didn’t think so.”
Library board Chairwoman Janice Griffin said Thursday that she was unaware of the new lawsuit and had no comment on it.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said that Cook filed the lawsuit as a private citizen and not as a member of the quorum court.
In a press release, McCutchen said, “Citizens have the right to know how their tax dollars are being spent, especially when a library has a huge annual budget. Accountability matters. It is the library’s job to fully disclose that information in a timely and complete manner. Otherwise, it gives the appearance of impropriety.”
“It is highly disturbing that after a recent admitted open meetings violation that the library has again violated FOIA by refusing to provide records to citizens of Jonesboro.”
Attorneys Rebecca Worsham and Donn Mixon are representing the library in the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit:
On Sept. 7, 2021, plaintiff sent a FOIA request (Request No. 1) to Jonesboro Public Library Director David Eckert. (Exhibit A) Plaintiff requested various documents including “invoices or other documentation” associated with specific transactions paid to Iberia Bank from a Bancorp South checking account. On Sept. 15, 2021, plaintiff received excel spreadsheets containing charges and credits for the time periods requested instead of the original source documents.
On Oct. 14, 2021, plaintiff sent a second FOIA request (“Request No. 2”) to Eckert. (Exhibit B) Plaintiff requested documents including “copies of the Iberia Bank credit card statements including all charges, credits and cash back information for October 2020 through May 2021.” On Oct. 19, 2021, plaintiff again received excel spreadsheets containing charges and credits for the time periods requested instead of the original source documents.
On Nov. 1, 2021, plaintiff sent a third FOIA request (“Request No. 3”) to Eckert requesting “Iberia Bank credit card statements (not excel spreadsheets with the charges and credits) for 2019, 2020, and January to September 2021.” (Exhibit C) Plaintiff also requested copies of cancelled checks (“front and back”) made payable to Consuelo’s Cleaning Services LLC.
On Nov. 11, 2021, Eckert stated in an email that the Iberia bank statements were being provided in the “same format that [the library] received them from the bank.” (Exhibit D) Eckert did not attach the Iberia bank information to this email and it was not included in the printed packet that was later provided to plaintiff. On information and belief, Iberia Bank customers can choose to order a paper copy of bank statements or export a digital copy in PDF format. Director Eckert also produced several copies of checks in response to Request No. 3. However, several of the checks have been altered or redacted and no longer contain any information including signatures in the endorsement section. (Exhibit E) Several of the other checks provided by Eckert do not have any information redacted.
On Nov. 14, 2021, plaintiff sent a fourth FOIA request (“Request No. 4”) to Eckert requesting documentation including payroll summary reports for 2018, 2019, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2021. (Exhibit F)
On Nov. 22, 2021, plaintiff received excel spreadsheets containing payroll totals by quarter and year for various categories but did not include an employee breakdown.
On Dec. 1, 2021, plaintiff sent a fifth FOIA request (“Request No. 5”) to Eckert specifically requesting employee payroll information for 2018, 2019, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2021. (Exhibit G) To date, plaintiff has not received this information.
Plaintiff brings this suit specifically based on the defendant’s failure to timely provide the unredacted checks, official credit card statements, and employee payroll information requested in Request No. 1, Request No. 2, Request No. 3, and Request No. 5 within three days pursuant to Ark. Code Ann. § 25-19-105(e).
