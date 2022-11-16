JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s board of trustees gave approval Monday night for the director to send out a request for bids for a consulting firm to implement a comprehensive plan for the library.

Director Vanessa Adams told the board that the library needs a five-year plan to better serve the public. She said whatever company is hired will conduct in-depth research by holding forums with the public. The company will also go through the library’s policies, Adams said, and will examine the library in and out.

