JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s board of trustees gave approval Monday night for the director to send out a request for bids for a consulting firm to implement a comprehensive plan for the library.
Director Vanessa Adams told the board that the library needs a five-year plan to better serve the public. She said whatever company is hired will conduct in-depth research by holding forums with the public. The company will also go through the library’s policies, Adams said, and will examine the library in and out.
The firm will also study population demographics, the library’s size and the library’s collections of books and other media.
Adams said she expects the study to take three to four months and estimates the cost will be about $30,000 or more.
She said the members of the consulting firm will have to spend that time in Jonesboro and will probably have to rent hotel rooms or an AirBNB home.
“The people I know who’ve done this said they were glad they did it,” she said of the consultants.
Adams said she hopes to get a list of bids to the board by its January meeting. She said she would set up the bid requirements with help from the state Library Board in December and get them onto the American Library Association’s job site.
In other business, the board tabled a revision of its material reconsideration policy. Currently a committee appointed by Adams reviews any book that a member of the public deems unsuitable. The committee’s recommendation then goes to Adams, who approves or rejects the recommendation. If the member of the public who filed the objection is not satisfied by Adams’ finding, he or she can appeal the ruling to the entire board of trustees.
Board member Kailey Luster said she wanted the policy to be more transparent with the board being more involved. Previously, when a book was appealed to the board, board members would receive a copy of the book to read before deciding its fate.
Board member Mike Johnson said a policy of that kind is not needed.
“I read the book because I’m a board member,” he said. “I don’t need a policy to do my job as a board member.”
Johnson said board members can ask Adams about the title of any book that is being challenged and read it for themselves.
The board also heard from architect John Mixon about the need to do extensive repairs to the library’s roof. He said the Round Room and the older children’s section’s roofs are the main areas that need to be addressed.
The board authorized Mixon to set up bids for the work.
