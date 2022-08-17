JONESBORO — The “After School Hangouts” program will be giving children an opportunity to try new and fun activities at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library after the last bell rings at their school.
Although it doesn’t begin until Monday, the children’s library will be hosting the program each weekday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. throughout the school year.
Youth Services Program Coordinator Stephanie Sweeney said on Wednesday that the program will be open to all kids.
Although they will have activities for smaller kids too, she noted that the program is geared towards those in kindergarten through sixth grade.
“We want to make sure that we have something set up for the little kids too, so they don’t feel left out watching their big brothers or sisters have fun,” she explained.
She said many children are able to do after school activities at their schools, but some don’t have that opporunity and they need or want something to do after school.
The program will feature STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) based activities, which will have different themes each week.
She said that, for example, they might explore nutritional café crafts for science; play some sort of video game for technology; complete a Lego challenge for engineering; make an arts and crafts project for art; or participate in a numerical activity, like a board game, for math.
Sweeney said they already have the first few themes set, including arts and crafts with fabrics for the first week and different Lego challenges for the second week.
“We are excited to see everyone who comes to participate,” Sweeney said. “Plus, the kids get to try something new, while having fun.”
