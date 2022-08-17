220818-JS-after-school-photo-nz

Youth Services Program Coordinator Stephanie Sweeney demonstrates an art project on Wednesday that will be one of the activities during the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s “After School Hangouts,” which begin next week at the children’s library in Jonesboro. The after school program will feature STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities with varying themes from week to week.

JONESBORO — The “After School Hangouts” program will be giving children an opportunity to try new and fun activities at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library after the last bell rings at their school.

Although it doesn’t begin until Monday, the children’s library will be hosting the program each weekday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. throughout the school year.