JONESBORO — The only point of contention Monday evening at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s board of trustees meeting concerned the social media policy for the library.
The library’s attorney, Donn Mixon, spoke about the social media policy, saying he thought the policy was well-written.
According to the policy, “The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will review all comments and posts for appropriate content. … While comments will not be edited by PR staff, a comment may be hidden or deleted if it violates the comment policy described here.”
Comments will be immediately removed if they are:
Abusive, offensive, threatening, obscene, or vulgar language.
Harassing, stalking, or abusive behavior.
Personal attacks of any kind.
Language that target or disparage any ethnic, racial, age, or religious group, gender, sexual orientation or disability status.
Specific or imminent threats.
Advertisements.
Endorsements.
Organized political activity.
Comments and posts that are off-topic.
Spam.
Mixon said one concern of his was if a board member entered a comments section on social media.
“My concerns about social media is how board members respond. If you identify yourself as a board member it could cause problems,” he said.
The policy was approved 3-2, with board members Shalon Tate, Michael Watkins and Mike Johnson voting for it, and board members Mark Nichols and Kailey Luster voting against it.
Nichols said the library would be censoring comments.
Mixon responded by saying the library set an objective standard for the comments.
The attorney, in response to Luster saying Mixon didn’t answer emails she sent to him, said he won’t respond to individual emails from board members because he doesn’t represent individual members, but the board as a whole.
He said he would respond to emails from the library director.
The board unanimously approved two policies, one on its lending out of R-rated DVDs to those under 17 years of age.
The library will not allow those under 17 to check out R-rated DVDs unless a parent waives the restriction by presenting a photo identification to the circulation desk and stating they waive this restriction for their child.
Also approved was that if a proposed new policy or change of policy is not approved by the board, that policy cannot be reintroduced to the board for six months.
Speakers at the meeting included the Right Rev. Terry Riley of the Southern Delta Church of Wicca. Riley expressed concern about the library restricting access to books for children.
“The library can’t take the place of parents in restricting children’s access to books,” he said.
Riley warned the board that if a proposed section dedicated to world religions is placed in the children’s area of the library that all religions must be included, not just mainstream ones.
Another speaker, Robin Martin, said the library needs more than one person in its accounting office. She said the library has enough money to fund an extra position.
Kier Heyl spoke about the response at the March meeting when Vanessa Adams, the library’s director, said a Gay Pride display won’t be placed in the children’s section as it was last year. Heyl said “half the room erupted in cheers.”
He said his 12-year-old child is happy with gay pride displays and said the LGBTQ+ community is under attack.
“Who’s going to stand up for my child?” Heyl said.
