JONESBORO — The budget subcommittee for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library recommended Thursday that the library’s staff receive a 5 percent raise for 2022 to keep up with inflation.
By a unanimous vote, the three-person panel said employees making less than $14 an hour should have their pay be brought up to $14 an hour.
“The staff members who would be making only slightly more than $14 per hour would receive an additional increase, and the assistant circulation supervisors receive an additional increase. The exact amount of those ‘additional increases’ has not yet been determined but we will have that prepared for when the budget proposal goes before the full board,” said Tonya Ryals, assistant director for the library.
Subcommittee member Mark Nichols said the library needs to increase its pay to keep up with inflation. Not doing so would mean employees would see a decrease in their pay, he said.
Janice Griffin, a member of the subcommittee, said the library needs to check into implementing a salary schedule for employees so raises would be built into the budget.
Griffin said the library doesn’t know yet what the pay will be for a new library director and assistant director.
Library Director David Eckert’s resignation takes effect at the end of December, and Ryals’ resignation takes effect sometime in February.
The two are leaving the library following criticisms over a gay pride display in June and books that had been in the general circulation in the children’s library. Those books were subsequently moved to the parent/teacher section of the children’s library.
Eckert has accepted a job as library director of the Waterloo, Iowa, public library, and Ryals has taken a position with a library association in Vermont.
Nichols asked Eckert if security guards were needed during all of the library’s operating hours.
Eckert said there have been drug deals being conducted at the library by people putting drugs in certain books and the buyer retrieving them. He said there were also problems with people engaging “in inappropriate behavior” in certain areas of the library. He said having security during all operating hours was needed.
Eckert said the library’s security is outsourced to a company because the guards must be trained and bonded to work there.
