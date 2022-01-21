JONESBORO — A committee of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board of Directors will interview three applicants for the executive director’s position today to replace David Eckert, who submitted his resignation in November.
A committee of three library board and two staff members will meet at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library inside the Civic League Room beginning at 9 a.m. and continue until interviews of the three applicants are completed.
Interviews are scheduled at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Those being interviewed are:
Vanessa Adams, library director at the Independence County Public Library.
Philip C. Shackelford, library director at South Arkansas Community College.
Jay Strickland, library director at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.
Janice Griffin, chairwoman of the library board and a member of the subcommittee, said Friday that one or all three of the applicants could be referred to the whole board for a vote of approval.
The other members of the subcommittee are Mike Johnson, the board’s vice chairman, and board member Michael Watkins.
The library has been embroiled in controversy since a gay pride display was put up in the children’s library in June. A couple of members of the board criticized books on sex education for children being in the general circulation of the children’s library.
The majority of the library board has been supportive of Eckert, twice voting to reject measures that Eckert opposed.
Eckert, director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library since March 2013, said in his resignation letter to the board, “Until recently, I have always enjoyed my employment at this library, and I hope that you feel during my time as director, the library has made a positive impact on the community with the building updates and outreach initiatives that we have enacted over the past several years.”
About 100 members of the community showed up for the board’s October meeting with many voicing support for the library while others criticized the library about the display and books in the children’s library about sex education.
The library later moved several books from the general circulation to the parent/teacher section of the children’s library.
On Nov. 5, Eckert released a statement in response to an earlier column published in The Sun by board member Mark Nichols.
In “A Statement From Library” posted on the library’s Facebook page, Eckert refuted Nichols’ characterization of certain books at the library.
“Although Mr. Nichols is a board member of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, his opinion as published in the piece in the local media source does not represent that of the library nor the board,” Eckert wrote.
In December, Tonya Ryals, who is serving as interim director, submitted her resignation to take a position in Vermont. She cited the controversy as prompting her decision to leave.
Commented