Lindsay Roberts, Together We Foster executive director, picks up winter items from the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library in Jonesboro. The items were collected during Arkansas PBS’s Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library was one of several libraries statewide that participated in the Arkansas PBS “2022 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive” in November.

According to a press release from Arkansas PBS, the television station and 47 libraries across the state collected more than 2,500 sweaters during the event as a tribute to Fred Rogers, from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and his example of being a caring neighbor.