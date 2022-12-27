JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library was one of several libraries statewide that participated in the Arkansas PBS “2022 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive” in November.
According to a press release from Arkansas PBS, the television station and 47 libraries across the state collected more than 2,500 sweaters during the event as a tribute to Fred Rogers, from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and his example of being a caring neighbor.
Items collected in this drive are now being distributed by various local charities, including the items collected by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, which went to the local non-profit of “Together We Foster.”
Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library PR and Marketing Assistant Manager Chrissy Holbrook said on Wednesday that they were able to collect several items during the sweater drive.
“This is a wonderful event that helps a lot of people,” she said.
“We collected 169 winter items between Nov. 5 and Nov. 30,” Holbrook said, noting that Together We Foster representatives were able to pick up the donations last Friday.
According to their website, Together We Foster supports and encourages each individual in the foster care reunification process, which includes the foster child and their biological family, the foster parents, and the agencies that are working for the best interest of the child.
The sweater drive is inspired by Rogers putting on a sweater and changing into sneakers each episode to help children settle in for “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and to help set the tone for a “comfortable” visit with his young viewers.
The release also stated that all of Rogers’ original sweaters were knitted by his own mother, Nancy McFeely Rogers, and that each year she would also knit a dozen sweaters and give them to family and close friends at Christmas.
In 1971, The Fred Rogers Company was founded by Rogers as the nonprofit producer of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for PBS and in the years that followed, it extended Rogers’ values and approach to other efforts in promoting children’s social, emotional and behavioral health and supporting parents, caregivers, teachers and other professionals in their work with children.
After more than 40 years, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” PBS’s longest-running children’s series, has won four Daytime Emmys; meanwhile Rogers received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 and was recognized in 2002 with a Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor, for his contributions to children’s development and education using broadcast television.
According to the press release, during the Neighborhood Sweater Drive, members of communities across the state donated new or gently worn sweaters, as well as other cold-weather clothing, at the participating libraries, the Arkansas PBS headquarters in Conway and the First Friends Preschool in Rogers.
Participating libraries were encouraged to donate the items they collected to organizations such as the Salvation Army, the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, public schools, senior centers and nursing homes, and many more.
For a complete list of libraries or additional information about the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive visit myarpbs.org/sweaterdrive.
Also for information about the nonprofits mentioned in this article visit their respective websites, including Together We Foster at togetherwefosternea.org and The Fred Rogers Company at FredRogers.org.
