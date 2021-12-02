Library seeks help with Sun archiving project

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Historical Society and the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library are in the midst of a project to preserve editions of The Jonesboro Sun from 1939 into the 2000s.
Nathan Whitmire, technical services manager for the library, along with the library staff, has been working to digitize and record these historical editions.
According to Whitmire, the project will take from four to six years to complete to the point at which the public can search the text and data.
Jonesboro Sun editor Chris Wessel and Kevin Hodges of St. Bernards Medical Center have been collaborating with individuals from both the library and historical society to make this project a success, W. Danny Honnoll, CCHS president, stated.
“Putting data/information on the internet does not happen by itself,” Honnoll added. “The CCHS has donated $1,000 toward this project and encourages others to donate to the public library to help fund this valuable project that will reap benefits for generations to come.”
With the limited staff at the library, Whitmire needs volunteers from the historical society, the Genealogical Society of Craighead County or the public.
Anyone wishing to help can contact Whitmire at the library at 870-935-5133 ext. 9982, or Honnoll at 870-926-2985.
With the massive number of volumes, the library has had to rent climate-controlled storage for the editions of The Sun until they can bring them to the library for scanning.
Once scanned, the CCHS will take possession of the vintage Sun editions for permanent storage. The organization is looking for a permanent storage place for these volumes and members are talking with various organizations at this time to help secure a suitable unit for the archives.
The Jackson County Historical Society was contacted about four pallets of Newport Independent newspapers dating back to the 1940s.
Donations for the preservation project may be sent to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, in care of Nathan Whitmire, 315 W. Oak Ave., Jonesboro 72401. Checks should be made payable to Public Library and marked Sun Archives Preservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.