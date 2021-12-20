JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library settled a lawsuit filed by Darrel Cook, a Craighead County justice of the peace, on Friday in which Cook alleged the library failed to follow the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.
Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen announced Friday that the library had settled a second FOIA lawsuit. McCutchen filed the current FOIA complaint against the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library for a public records violation on Dec. 8.
As part of the settlement, library employees in charge of handling FOIA requests will have to receive additional two-hour training as to how to handle FOIA matters, according to court documents.
The library will also have to pay court costs and attorneys’ fees as determined by the court.
Calls to the Mixon Law Firm, which is representing the library, were not answered on Monday.
On Nov. 10, the library admitted to violating FOIA by not giving notice of a subcommittee meeting. On Friday, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library again agreed to violating the Freedom of Information Act by failing to provide requested records and by redacting certain information from the backs of checks.
The current lawsuit arose after the library failed to produce documents requested by Cook through several FOIA requests. The library failed to turn over various financial documentation including official source documents from the bank. The library also provided several checks that had been altered or redacted and no longer contained any information, including signatures in the endorsement section. These checks were all made payable to “Consuelo’s Cleaning Services LLC.” FOIA does not permit the library to alter or redact this type of information, McCutchen said.
McCutchen, upon filing the second complaint, said, “Citizens have the right to know how their tax dollars are being spent, especially when a library has a huge annual budget. Accountability matters. It is the library’s job to fully disclose that information in a timely and complete manner. Otherwise, it gives the appearance of impropriety.”
McCutchen added, “While folks in the Jonesboro community have strong feelings and differing views regarding sensitive materials in the library, all community members should embrace that it is vital that public business be conducted in an open and public manner. Only by ensuring that the Freedom of Information Act is preserved and enforced can we hold government officials fully accountable.”
In October, former board member Amanda Escue sued the library and its board for violating the state’s FOIA for not publicizing a meeting of its Sensitive Materials subcommittee. Escue, who no longer lives in Craighead County, attended the subcommittee meeting.
The library and its board settled the lawsuit in November, with the library agreeing to pay for Escue’s legal fees and the board taking a two-hour training session on adhering to the regulations of the state’s FOIA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.