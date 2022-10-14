JONESBORO — The two opposing groups concerning the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s millage rates have filed as Ballot Question Committees with the Arkansas Ethics Commission.
Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough, which is pushing to reduce the millage rate from 2 mills to 1 mill in both the city and the county in the Nov. 8 general election, filed with the commission on Sept. 29.
Save Our Libraries, which wants the millage rate to remain the same, filed its papers on Oct. 4.
Citizens Taxed Enough shows Iris Stevens as its chairwoman, with accountant Robin Martin as treasurer and Sharon Stallings as its secretary.
Save Our Libraries lists former longtime Library Director Phyllis Burkett as its president and Kim Inboden as treasurer.
Citizens Taxed Enough shows $2,000 in contributions as of Sept. 30, with Craighead County Justice of the Peace Darrell Cook giving $1,000 and Martin and Stallings contributing $500 each. The group lists $86 in expenditures.
Save Our Libraries has not reported any contributions at this time.
A press release issued Tuesday, announced the formation of the Save Our Libraries group, noting the importance of the library system.
“Our libraries provide free books and movies as well as free exercise classes and craft programs for all ages,” the release stated. “Libraries in five county communities provide a place to study, work, research and job search with free wifi and convenient printing. They even provide free access to a notary public and a place to register to vote. More people utilize these free and convenient services during times of economic hardship like many in our community are experiencing today.”
On Thursday, Burkett said the libraries play an important role as a gathering place and a “place of community.”
“If we defund our libraries, what message are we sending to prospective businesses and residents who are considering moving to our city or county?” she said in the press release. “A strong library gives our community so much in value and quality of life.”
In a press release issued this month by Citizens Taxed Enough, Stevens said there is limited oversight of the public library system.
“Opponents of this tax cut will state loudly that we are defunding our public library system,” Stevens said in the release. “Nothing could be further from the truth. We are attempting to claw back excessive tax revenue and bring it more in line with other similar public library systems.”
Burkett retired in 2013 after 33 years with the library in Jonesboro. She also spent five years working with the then-Craighead County Library.
She was succeeded by David Eckert that year. Eckert resigned as library director last year to become library director of the Waterloo, Iowa, library. He was criticized by some over a gay pride exhibit that was set up in the children’s section in June 2021.
Members of the Citizens Taxed Enough listed on its filing with the Ethics Commission include former library board member Amanda Escue, Bob Hester, Donna Eggers and Deanne Copeland.
Members of Save Our Libraries include Valerie Carroll, Patrick McDaniel, John Mixon, Amanda Herget and Erika Askeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.