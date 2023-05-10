JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be looking for members of the public to serve on two or three focus groups to aid a consulting group identify ways to better serve the community.
On Monday, Library Director Vanessa Adams told the library’s board of trustees each focus group would comprise 10-12 members. The groups would meet with the consulting firm of Library Systems & Services (LSS) on the week of Aug. 7 at the library.
Adams said LSS would ask focus group members about their background, what hours they work and get their opinions on ways to improve library services.
She said the LSS would also take public surveys, interview staff, map out the demographics of Craighead County and Jonesboro and recommend programs and ways to improve efficiency at the library.
The firm is being paid $25,000 for its services. In March, a three-member committee, consisting of board Chairman Mike Johnson and members Mark Nichols and Janice Griffin, recommended the company to provide the services.
Those who wish to serve on a focus group can call the library at 870-935-5133 and leave a voicemail for Adams.
She said LSS will come back at a later date with its recommendations for the library.
The decision to hire LSS came in the wake of the November vote by Jonesboro and Craighead County voters to cut the library’s budget in half, from 4 mills to 2 mills.
In other business, Adams said Jonesboro Roofing hopes to begin work Wednesday on a $490,410 renovation and repair work. The company will begin setting up equipment Wednesday with work slated to begin on Friday, weather permitting, Adams said.
Also, Adams said the Material Reconsideration Policy changes as enacted by the Arkansas Legislature’s Act 372, which criminalizes if a library employee allows a book to be checked out which has been deemed pornographic by a judge, will be implemented on Aug. 1 when the act takes effect.
In other business, Adams said library traffic in April was up by 4,000 over April 2022 numbers. She said people are finally getting out after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, the library will be closed today for a Staff Development Day. Regular hours will resume on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.