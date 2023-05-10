JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be looking for members of the public to serve on two or three focus groups to aid a consulting group identify ways to better serve the community.

On Monday, Library Director Vanessa Adams told the library’s board of trustees each focus group would comprise 10-12 members. The groups would meet with the consulting firm of Library Systems & Services (LSS) on the week of Aug. 7 at the library.