JONESBORO — Having no college education themselves, Jo Ann Steed’s parents were obsessed with sending her and her brother to college. Their passion for education would influence their children to become educators who would inspire generations to come.
Her gentle smile widens as Steed remembers her childhood fondly. Growing up in the “very small town of Cardwell, Missouri,” she said that she attended the same school and lived in the same house the whole time.
Steed’s father, Van Hawkins, was a modest farmer and her mother, Bette Hawkins, was a sweet and simple homemaker, she said.
“Mom was a big reader,” Steed recalled her loving mother. “She let me become a member of a book club in the seventh grade. I was so proud.”
Steed said she always loved school, which led to her career in education.
“I always knew I wanted to teach English,” she said. “I went into teaching for two reasons: One – I loved to read and wanted be able to talk about what I loved all the time. Two – I loved the interactions with students.”
“In high school, I graduated an honor graduate and won the English award in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades but barely survived algebra,” she said as her green eyes twinkled behind her wide-rimmed glasses at a coffee shop in Downtown Jonesboro.
Steed would graduate from Southland High School in 1973 and start her college career at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro soon after.
She would graduate from ASU with her bachelor’s degree in 1977 and return to get her master’s degree, magna cum laude, in 1991. Of course, both were English degrees, she added.
She began her 42-year teaching career in 1977 at Southland High School, where her own English teacher had played a very instrumental role in her life.
“I was 23-years-old and very enthusiastic,” Steed recalled. “I would wind up teaching every grade, seventh through 12th during my career.”
While her oldest son, Ryan Steed, was in kindergarten, she moved to Jonesboro and commuted to Cross County High School for three years. “That was fun, getting a five-year-old ready for school and then getting ready for school myself.”
After she became pregnant with her second and youngest child, Robert Steed, she found it was time for a change.
“I was pregnant when I applied at Nettleton High School,” Steed remembered. “Mr. Higgins asked what I was going to do about the first day of school because that was when I was due. I told him not to worry. I would be there, and I was. I was induced on August 2 and started my career at Nettleton a few days later. I was there so long that I would wind up teaching both of my sons as seniors.”
Steed would inspire students at Nettleton High School for 19 years before deciding on a change of venue.
“I applied on a lark at Valley View,” the educator recalled. “It was time for a change.”
She would spend the next 11-years teaching at Valley View High School.
Steed decided to retire in 2020, noting “I didn’t want to teach until I became burnt.”
However, the pandemic sped her decision.
“It was a sad way to retire,” she said. “I didn’t even get a retirement cake.”
She said the change to online learning took a lot of the fun out of teaching.
“I feel bad for teachers now. Everything changed so much,” Steed said. “We had to work through email and missed out on the one-on-one with the students. I loved the one-on-one. Seeing the children’s reactions is what fueled me.”
She recalled a favorite motivational technique she used with students was having them make lists of 20 things they liked or were interested in.
“If they were bored writing about something, then whatever they wrote was going to bore everyone else too,” she said. “You had to get them to write about things that they were passionate about.”
She noted that this would help students learn about themselves and each other and give them confidence.
“You have to believe in children,” she said. “They need someone to believe in them.”
For the last several years of her teaching career, Steed said she would sit in a circle with her students and have them ask each other questions.
“Students would come up with answers that I would have never thought of and I would think... Wow. That’s cool,” she said.
When thinking back, Steed said her favorite classes to teach were world literature, AP literature and composition classes.
Steed may have retired, but she isn’t done inspiring students. She now works part-time at Arkansas State University’s Student Services as a composition tutor.
“I also enjoy following the success of my students,” Steed bragged. “That is one good thing about Facebook. I get to watch my students grow and succeed. I know when they are getting married or having a child of their own.”
In fact, she pointed out that Grounded, the coffee shop where she sat reminiscing, was co-founded by one of her favorite students, Abigail Speights, and how proud she was of her.
One of Steed’s most prized possessions is a file of appreciation letters she has received from former students since the beginning of her 42-year career. She said it makes her feel good to know she made a difference in their lives and helped them to see things from different perspectives.
“Everyone has different perspectives,” the educator said. “I am a Christian, but no matter what you are, you should be respectful of other cultures and religions. People come from different places.”
Which is another thing that she believes is important for teachers.
“Respecting differences is one of the most important things for a teacher,” she said. “They have to be aware of diversity and respect it. Diversity is interesting and wonderful. All people, no matter where they are from, have needs, care about families and share values.”
Steed said she believes that literature is life. “Its love, lust, joy, passion and enthusiasm. Its greed, envy, jealousy, hatred and pain. Every emotion you deal with in your own life, you will find in a book.”
“That is why you have to write about something you love,” she advised. In fact, since her retirement, she has been writing her own short stories and said that she may someday compile them into a book herself or possibly write about her own personal experiences.
“If you are a reader, then you are a story-teller,” she crowed as she began to tell a little about some of her favorite story-tellers, whom she has classified as her “Big-Ls” and “Little-Ls.”
“Little-Ls” can be fun, and they will come and go, but Big-Ls have been here for a very long time and they will still be here a long time from now,” she said.
Little-Ls are books like Twilight, which she admitted she hasn’t actually read because fantasy is her least favorite genre.
She much prefers the suspense of historical fiction because she likes reading about life. Although she admits she likes both fiction and non-fiction.
Some of her favorite Big-Ls are William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”, Ernest Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea” and William Faulkner’s “As I Lay Dying.”
Steed said she does think that there are some modern titles with potential to become Big-Ls too, such as Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys” and Anthony Doer’s “All The Light We Cannot See.”
She noted the pandemic has afforded her extra time for reading.
“I try to read a book a week,” she said. “Me and Emma (her Schnauzer-mix-rescue-dog) will snuggle up with a book every night.”
“Art, music and literature are very important because they are non-passive and you can get hands-on while discussing them.” Steed emphasized. “For a while I was afraid that books would fall by the wayside with technology, but books are still thriving. I love real books. The heft... the weight... the smell... of a real book.”
Not surprisingly, Steed’s sons are creative themselves.
“My oldest son, Ryan, is a photographer and his wife, Katie, is a graphic designer in Memphis. They have my grand-dog Dozer,” she said, noting that they are a family of dog people. “And my youngest son, Robert, is a musician here in Jonesboro.”
She said she also enjoys bicycling with a groups of friends.
“I am a downhill racer and prefer paved roads, but cars can be aggressive so I like bicycle parks,” she said.
Having traveled with her students a lot, Steed said she has been able to see the Catacombs in Rome and the Great Wall of China, as well as many other sites all over Europe.
Now she has set a new goal on her bucket-list – to visit all the national parks.
“I have a book with information about all of them,” she said, noting there is a book for everything. “I have already visited seven.”
Steed said the most important thing is to do what you love.
“If you don’t have joy in what you are doing, then you don’t need to be doing it,” she advised. “You might not get rich, but you will enjoy life.”
