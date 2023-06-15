JONESBORO — A downtown Jonesboro Police Department surveillance camera was well-positioned to capture the spectacular image of a lightning strike that destroyed a banc of electric transformers Wednesday morning near Huntington Avenue and Union Street.
Slade Mitchell, spokesman for City Water and Light, said the transformer exploded.
“That’s unusual,” Mitchell said. “We had multiple outages throughout, but the largest outage involved around 400 people. But we were able to restore everything within a couple of hours, and the transformers that were struck have been replaced and are in working order.”
The transformer was hit as a storm system passed through the area bringing rainfall and numerous cloud to ground lightning strikes.
Craighead Electric Cooperative also experienced some “small, scattered outages,” in its service area, Marti Lynn Hook, the coop’s communications coordinator, said.
Jonesboro firefighters responded to a structure fire on West Woodrow Street in which two people were injured about an hour after the transformer fire downtown, but the cause of that blaze hasn’t been determined, officials said.
