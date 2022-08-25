JONESBORO — Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Martin Lilly said he hopes his tax liens by the Internal Revenue Service and the state Department of Finance and Administration will soon be resolved.
“There’s been an offer to the IRS, and they’re processing it,” Lilly said Thursday.
He is running for prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District in the November election. Lilly is facing attorney Sonia Fonticielli, a former public defender. They were the two top vote-getters in the May primary, but neither garnered 50 percent of the vote.
Lilly said the firm representing him and his wife Sandra on the tax lien matters submitted an offer to the IRS, and he hopes a response will be coming soon.
“I’ve spent a lot of money to hire these people to resolve it,” Lilly said. “We’re going to take care of it one way or another.”
He said he expects the state tax liens will be resolved at about the same time as the federal liens.
Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, said Thursday that the liens are still in place.
The following state individual income tax liens were filed in the Craighead County Circuit clerk’s office by the DFA:
A $1,025.86 income tax lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2009. The lien was filed May 16, 2016.
A $511.77 lien was filed against Lilly for the period ending on Dec. 31, 2012. The lien was filed on Oct. 8, 2014.
A $8,444.80 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2013. The lien was filed on Feb. 12, 2018.
A $7,897.37 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2014. The lien was filed on Dec. 14, 2017.
A $7,582.64 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2015. The lien was filed on Jan. 12, 2018.
A $41,684 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2016. The lien was filed on Aug. 26, 2020.
A $8,780.91 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2019. The lien was filed on Jan. 12, 2022.
A $4,231.06 lien was filed against both Lillys for the period ending Dec. 31, 2020. The lien was filed on Oct. 26, 2021.
