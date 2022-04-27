JONESBORO — Several area young people are getting the chance to hone their theatrical talents and have a blast at the same time thanks to a unique program by the Link Theatre Company in Jonesboro called Elevate.
Jenny Powers, who heads up Elevate, said that The Link Theatre Company was the first professional theatre company in Northeast Arkansas.
“The Link’s mission is to combine professional Broadway, University, local and regional talents to further enrich an already vibrant local arts community,” Powers said, “by creating compelling musicals, plays, concerts and other cultural experiences through innovative design and imaginative storytelling.”
The Link’s musical theater youth training program, Elevate, actually launched last spring, said Powers, noting that it was for ages eight through 12 and was on Mondays and Wednesdays for an hour and a half over 6 weeks.
“This is our second year for our program,” she said, noting that it is for second through sixth-graders and is on Mondays and Wednesdays for two hours over seven weeks.
Both the training and performance are held outdoors at The Glass Factory on the outside platform in Downtown Jonesboro, she said.
“We noticed last year that something about the outdoors enhanced the whole experience and enthusiasm for the kids,” she said. “They grew tremendously, so we are back at The Glass Factory again this year.”
“Elevate is a wonderful opportunity for students to receive individualized training that provides young artists a creative outlet and safe haven to express themselves freely,” Powers said.
She said that the students learn musical and theatrical concepts.
“They will be given new tools to nurture their growth in music and theatre,” Powers said. “Above all, Elevate aims to instill self-confidence, improve self-esteem and cultivate valuable leadership skills in a nurturing and safe environment.”
She said that she enjoys watching how the kids connect and encourage each other.
“We have a great mix this year,” Powers said, noting that there are 23 students this year out of the 24 spots that were open. This year’s students include four boys and 19 girls, with 11 attending the Monday evening classes and 12 taking the Tuesday evening classes. She noted this year’s enrollment total is the same as last year’s.
She said they have kids from from many of the different area schools this year including Jonesboro, Brookland, Valley View and more.
It is the hope to do an Elevate Intensive for older kids and graduates of the Elevate program sometime in the future, said Powers.
Powers said that one of the best parts about the program and its showcase is that each kid gets to be a star. The showcase highlights each student’s specific talents through a sequence of skits, which will include skits from works such as “Encanto,” “Tangled,” “Into the Woods,” “Enchanted” and more.
She said they start with a warm-up dance, which will become the opening sequence, followed by vocal exercises.
Last year the showcase was just for the families, but Powers said that this year’s program will be open to the public. It will be held May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at The Glass Factory. Seating is limited, and tickets can be purchased online.
“The kids have worked so hard,” she bragged, noting that they have staffed up so they can provide more one-on-one coaching stations.
“Kids walk out feeling incredibility empowered,” Powers said. “They are building skills and confidence and everyone is featured. it is just unique, unique, unique.”
She said that the Link Theatre, which was founded by Powers and her husband, Matt Cavenaugh, has an audience that comes from all over the U.S. to see their shows now.
The husband and wife team, who met on Broadway, now dream of sharing their passion for theater with others, said Powers, noting that they bring Broadway productions to Jonesboro such as the “Ragtime” production back in the fall, which had New York City veterans as the leads, and the upcoming comedy “All In The Timing,” which will star three New York City actors and will run April 28 through May 1 at 524 South Church Street in Jonesboro.
For more information about The Link Theatre Company or to purchase tickets for the Elevate showcase or “All in The Timing” visit www. thelinktheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.