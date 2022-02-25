JONESBORO — The following people have filed to run for Craighead County offices as of Thursday:

County judge: Incumbent Marvin Day.

Sheriff: Incumbent Marty Boyd and Doug Thomas.

County clerk: Jamey Carter, Nancy Robbins and Mary Dawn Marshall.

Circuit clerk: David Vaughn and Andrew Stricklin.

Treasurer: Terry McNatt.

Assessor: Incumbent Hannah Towell.

Tax collector: Incumbent Wes Eddington and Jenny Crisler.

Coroner: Incumbent Toby Emerson.

Eastern District deputy sheriff: John McGee and Christopher Kellems.

Justice of the peace, District 1: Incumbent Brad Noel and Paul House.

Justice of the peace, District 2: Justin Etter.

Justice of the peace, District 3: Barry Forrest.

Justice of the peace, District 4: Incumbent Vince Pearcy.

Justice of the peace, District 6: Incumbent Darrell Cook.

Justice of the peace, District 7: Incumbent Richard Rogers.

Justice of the peace, District 8: Incumbent David Tennison.

Justice of the peace, District 9: Incumbent Joshua R. Longmire.

Justice of the peace, District 10: Incumbent Steve Cline.

Justice of the peace, District 11: Incumbent Dan Pasmore.

Justice of the peace, District 12: Incumbent Terry Couch.

Justice of the peace, District 13: Incumbent Kevin D. Williams.

Constable, District 9: Incumbent Scott Davis.

Constable, District 13: Scott Armstrong and incumbent Justin Daniel Walker.