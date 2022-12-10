JONESBORO — Students got a chance to connect with community leaders during the Jonesboro Business Association (JBA) Living Library event Thursday afternoon at Annie Camp Junior High School.
JBA Vice President Lynette Hirsch said the Living Library is similar to a normal library. However, rather than checking out physical books, the students were able to “check out” time with a living person.
“Students will spend time with community leaders and influencers to learn a surprising fact or two about them that cannot be known without time spent talking with them,” Hirsch said. “Just as we cannot judge a book by its cover, we must learn not to judge others by what appears on the outside. It is important to take time to have conversations that opens doors to real connection.”
“We believe conversations are powerful,” she said. “The Living Library will facilitate conversations to affect change and strengthen our community.”
According to JBA President Henry Burrell, the JBA is a community-centered economic inclusive program that works through an the umbrella of programs, including mentorship, civic, economic development and health and wellness.
“The Living Library is part of our ‘See Me, Be Me’ mentorship program,” Burrell said, noting the program was designed for seventh through ninth grade students, of which they already had 25 at the school signed up for the program.
“Our goal is to connect students with role models through our community,” he said, adding that through the program, students will have the chance to learn about successful individuals in the community as they explain their unique and individual stories.
That gives the students the chance to see the diversity, education and skills their community leader possesses, he explained, and allow them to see their goals are possible.
He said this was the first of the Living Library programs, with one more already scheduled for the spring as well.
The two-day event was broken up to include three events per day, which included eight speed sessions with a variety of community members for each time slot.
“The ‘living books’ include community leaders from city, county and private levels working together for the benefit of the children,” Burrell said as he pointed out some of the local leaders in attendance, including Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver to represent the city level; Craighead County Justice of the Peace Carolyn Lewis to represent the county level; and KAIT news anchor Diana Davis to represent the private level, as well as many others through the day.
“This will help the students to build critical thinking skills and get an idea of the depth within our community,” Burrell said, noting one of their successful participants had been homeless at one point in life.
“We want them to say ... I’m capable of being someone and doing something better,” Burrell said.
Newly elected JP Garrett Barnes was excited to participate in the program as he said it is important for the children to see how quorum court members can work with city members on developing a Craighead County youth service division.
“This is a huge opportunity for us to work together to serve our youth and our community,” Barnes said.
PakMail Owner Tim Kincade (private) said after learning of the JBA’s mission and focus, he too was excited to be a part of the event.
“It gives us a chance to share our experiences with young people,” he continued. “It is the chance to share the opportunities that I missed because I just didn’t know about them at the time, which could be a tremendous asset to these kids.”
