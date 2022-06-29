JONESBORO — Annie Camp Junior High students visited Arkansas State University’s Bradbury Art Museum and met local artist Jerrod Brown Tuesday, also visiting Brown’s downtown mural and art studio on a field trip in the school’s new “ReEngaged” summer program.
Mandy Zipfel, learning loss coordinator for Jonesboro Public Schools, said “ReEngage” is a summer program for students entering the seventh through ninth grades at Annie Camp.
“Our goal is to provide unique learning experiences for our students,” she said. “This is the first time we have done this, so we started with a small group. Our goal is to expand the program next summer and include more kids.”
Zipfel said Melinda Smith, a GT instructor for Jonesboro Public Schools, contacted Brown for the school.
The students were excited about the field trip to meet Brown, the young artist behind DropKicks Customs, the shoe and custom art business he started in 2015 with his father’s support.
“My dad was a big influence,” Brown said, noting he would draw all over his tennis shoes and his father encouraged him to go even further with his art.
He laughed that the first pair of shoes he designed were actually a pair of heels for his wife, Shandria Brown.
Brown, who is now 29, was delighted to share with the youths, having found his love for art with the inspiration of his Forrest City High School art teacher, Don Williams.
After the private showing of his art piece entitled “What’s My Name” at BAM, Brown said this was his first exhibition and his first museum.
Brown said “What’s My Name” is a an expression of the inner beauty and roles of African-American women. He said he enjoys sharing about anatomy, love of color and expression in his art.
The students continued to downtown Jonesboro to see Brown’s goldfish mural on Main Street and finished by joining Brown at his studio, which is by the mural.
After visiting with the artist, the students were going to design their own tennis shoes at the school.
Smith said Brown had a great story and his kindness and personality proved contagious.
“I first met him while he was painting on his mural a few years ago,” she continued. “I knew after that visit, I wanted kids to meet him. I had him visit my class at HWES last year and knew that older teens needed to meet him, too.”
