JONESBORO — June Williams opened her porch to many people during the pandemic and found connections that would inspire her to write book.
Williams is a local author and former educator who has found a passion for helping others, which she talks about in her book “A New Vision, Finding My Way When Life Turned Upside Down.”
Williams published the book with Todd Rouse, a friend and English teacher at Valley View Public Schools, in November and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to her non-profit, New Vision Children.
“The book tells June’s story,” said Rouse, “of finding a new purpose in life after the loss of her husband Larry Williams. In her book, she tells the story of their fight with cancer, how Dr. Samuel Tejada from El Salvador inspired her to start a non-profit organization, coping with life during the pandemic and the stories of people who visited her porch during the pandemic.”
In 2019 Williams started up New Vision Children to help El Salvadoran children get glasses. Williams joined her friend and former Arkansas State University student, Tejada, in this endeavor.
Unfortunately their plans had to be put on hold in 2020 due the sudden quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they are back on track.
“I have been to El Salvador twice now,” Williams said, “where Samuel and I purchased state-of-the-art equipment for New Vision Children thanks to a generous donation by an anonymous donor, and Samuel used his own funds to purchase a new building, too.”
She added that she couldn’t do what she does for New Vision Children without Tejada, who she calls the “Saint of El Salvador.”
“I am the voice, but he is the heart.” Williams said. “He does so much for his patients, including patching a roof with tin for one one poor family.”
People came from near and far to visit with her outside on her porch, William said, and she would serve them refreshments. Not one person was more important than the other; they were all just people in need of a connection and it was a way for them to enjoy each other’s company from a safe distance.
Rouse said June’s Facebook postings during the pandemic and opening her porch up to him and many others just became a way of life.
Williams said she suddenly had amazing friends from all over the country telling her how much they appreciated her stories and how they helped and inspired them.
“We feel the most alive when we are connecting with others,” Rouse said, quoting her friend and fellow educator Brené Brown. “We are wired for story. It causes our brains to release chemicals that trigger the unique human ability to connect, empathize and make meaning. It is literally in our DNA.”
If you are from Northeast Arkansas readers will know someone in the book, Rouse said. There are people from all over the community in the book.
“If people want to know about her amazing life,” Rouse added, “and the unique people she has meet along the way. They should read her book and hopefully it will inspire them, too.”
Williams will be having a book signing from 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fat City. She and Rouse will also be on the “Community Breakfast” radio show on Mix106 and The Fox stations.
All proceeds from the sale of her book will go to her non-profit.
Williams and Rouse will be selling autographed copies for $35, which is the price of a pair of a child’s glasses in El Salvador. You can also purchase the book on Amazon at $13 for paperback copy.
“Every penny goes to glasses,” Rouse added, “so people can know exactly were their money is going.”
For more information about New Vision Children go to www. newvisionchildrenes.com.
