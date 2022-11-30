Two Jonesboro businesses reported thefts to the Jonesboro Police Department on Monday morning, according to reports released by the JPD.
Abilities Unlimited, located at 1403 W. Monroe Ave., reported that a window was broken at the business and several items were taken including a 30-inch flat screen TV, a DVD player, more than 30 video games, a boom box radio, a computer printer and a karaoke machine. Total value of the items was $425 and damage to the window was estimated at $200.
According to an employee, an alarm went off inside the building at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday indicating motion inside the building. The employee said the alarm company was asked to send an officer to check the building, but it was unknown if that was done.
The JPD also received a report from ACE Hardware, located at 320 East Highland Dr., regarding a theft that was discovered on Monday morning. Taken were a chainsaw valued at $1,099, a cutoff saw valued at $999 and a speaker and charger valued at $229.
A traffic stop near Warren and Maple on Monday led to the recovery of a stolen motorcycle. A 25-year-old male suspect was arrested.
Officers responding to a shoplifting complaint on Monday at Walmart on Parker Road discovered two clear plastic baggies containing a clear crystal like substance. A 59-year-old Jonesboro woman was arrested for shoplifting and possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro man reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a Ford F250 in the 4800 block of Parker Road on Monday.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman reported on Monday that someone broke into her home in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue and stole several items including jewelry valued at $2,500, a 65-inch television, valued at $2,000, iPads valued at $800 and a gaming console valued at $800. Also taken were two more TVs and clothing.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man reported on Monday that someone had stolen debit cards from his vehicle in the 4200 block of Mt. Carmel Road.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported on Tuesday the theft of her wallet and unauthorized use of debit and credit cards. Also taken was $825 in cash and a $699 pay check.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman reported on Tuesday items taken from her vehicle’s console in the 600 block of Forest Park Drive including debit/credit cards and an iPhone valued at $500.
