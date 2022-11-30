Two Jonesboro businesses reported thefts to the Jonesboro Police Department on Monday morning, according to reports released by the JPD.

Abilities Unlimited, located at 1403 W. Monroe Ave., reported that a window was broken at the business and several items were taken including a 30-inch flat screen TV, a DVD player, more than 30 video games, a boom box radio, a computer printer and a karaoke machine. Total value of the items was $425 and damage to the window was estimated at $200.